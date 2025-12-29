Gate Manga Ends, Author to Draw Gate 2, Gate Gaiden Manga

Image via Satoru Sao's X/Twitter account © Satoru Sao, Takumi Yanai

Gate 2

Gate Gaiden

published the final chapter of's manga adaptation of's(Gate: TheFight Like This in Another Land) light novel series last September, and it also revealed that Sao is drawing themanga, based on Yanai'slight novel series, andmanga.

Sao launched the manga adaptation on AlphaPolis ' website in 2011. AlphaPolis published the manga's 18th and final compiled book volume on November 17. Sekai Project once published the manga, but canceled its releases in 2021. AlphaPolis currently releases the manga in English under the title Gate: Where the JSDF Fought .

The military fantasy series begins when a gate appears in Tokyo's Ginza district sometime in the 21st century. From the gate pours out monsters, knights from middle-age Europe, and other fantasy-like beings, and they kill many of the citizens of Tokyo. This event is known as the Ginza Incident.

The government sends a small group of soldiers from the Japanese Self-Defense Forces to the alternate world beyond the gate. Led by otaku soldier Yōji, they find that the villages in the world are being attacked by a dragon. An elf girl who is a survivor from the dragon's rampage joins the group in their travels across the dangerous new world.

Yanai serialized the original story on the Arcadia website between 2006 and 2009. AlphaPolis published the story in print in five volumes and five side story volumes from 2010 to 2015. The novels inspired the first television anime adaptation, which premiered in 2015, with a second season premiering in 2016. Crunchyroll streamed both seasons. Sentai Filmworks released both seasons on home video.

Yanai's GATE SEASON2 Jieitai Kano Umi nite, Kaku Tatakaeri light novel series is a sequel to his original Gate: Jieitai Kanochi nite, Kaku Tatakaeri light novel series. The sequel novels had five volumes published between 2017 and 2020 (a new bunkoban version with five volumes was also released between 2020 and 2022 with illustrations by Kurojishi , the bunkoban version illustrator of the first series of novels).

Oshi describes the Season 2 novels' plot:

Following the reopening of the mysterious 'Gate,' the Japanese Self-Defense Forces continue diplomatic and exploratory missions in the Special Region, a realm parallel to our world. When an American journalist is kidnapped in this region's troubled seas, an elite Japanese Maritime unit embarks on a high-stakes rescue mission. This new chapter of the acclaimed fantasy saga explores fresh adventures, diplomatic tensions, and thrilling action in a world beyond imagination.

Yanai wrote a two-volume prequel novel series titled Gate 0 . The two volumes released in December 2021 and August 2022. Ryohichi Saitaniya launched a manga adaptation of Gate 0 on AlphaPolis ' website in March 2024, where it is still ongoing.