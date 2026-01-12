BanG Dream! Ave Mujica Film Project Reveals prima aurora Title, Fall Opening

Film's teaser visual also revealed

The official website for the BanG Dream! Ave Mujica anime film project opened on Monday and revealed its title BanG Dream! Ave Mujica prima aurora, teaser visual, and fall premiere.





The BanG Dream! Ave Mujica television anime premiered in Japan in January 2025. Crunchyroll streamed the series as it aired.

Bushiroad also previously announced the sequel television series for both BanG Dream! It's MyGo!!!!! and BanG Dream! Ave Mujica in March 2025.

A new mini-anime series titled Ganzo! Bandori-chan (or Ganzo! BanG Dream! Chan ) debuted on YouTube and other streaming services on October 2, with new episodes debuting every Thursday.

BanG Dream! It's MyGo!!!!! premiered in Japan on Tokyo MX and streaming service ABEMA with three episodes in June 2023. Crunchyroll streamed the anime as it aired.

The anime has two compilation films. Haru no Hidamari, Mayoi Neko (A Sunny Spot in Spring, A Stray Cat), the first film, opened in September 2024. The second film, titled Utau, Bokura ni Nareru Uta (Sing, the Song That Can Define Us), opened in November 2024.

Bushiroad launched the BanG Dream! multimedia project in January 2015. The main BanG Dream! television anime's first 13-episode season premiered in January 2017.

The BanG Dream! 3rd Season television anime debuted in January 2020.

The franchise also includes the BanG Dream! FILM LIVE and BanG Dream! FILM LIVE 2nd Stage films, the two-part BanG Dream! Episode of Roselia films, as well as several web anime spinoff series.