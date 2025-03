BanG Dream! Ave Mujica Anime Gets Sequel Series

Anime premiered on January 2

The staff for the BanG Dream! Ave Mujica anime announced in a video on Friday a new sequel anime series.

There will be filming in northern Europe for the sequel.

The anime's 13th and final episode aired on Thursday.

The anime premiered in Japan on January 2. Crunchyroll is streaming the series. It is a sequel to the BanG Dream! It's MyGo!!!!! anime.

Bushiroad describes the story:

"Will you give me the rest of your life?" After losing everything in a single night, Sakiko Togawa reaches out toward an even deeper abyss, one that will drag everyone around her down as well. Gathering the lives of girls burdened with their own troubles and desires, Sakiko raises the curtain on a perfect masquerade. "Welcome to the world of Ave Mujica." On a stage where sorrow, death, fear, love—even the solace of forgetting—are stripped away, will their masks be torn off and shatter into oblivion, or will they…

Koudai Kakimoto ( Cyborg 009 Call of Justice , Katana Maidens: Toji no Miko ) returned to direct the sequel anime at SANZIGEN , and Yuniko Ayana again supervised and wrote the series scripts. Other returning staff include original character designers Hitowa and Kazuyuki Ueda , animation producers Hiroaki Matsuura and Shōta Hozumi , and music producers Hitoshi Fujima and Junpei Fujita ( Elements Garden ).

BanG Dream! It's MyGo!!!!! premiered in Japan on Tokyo MX and streaming service ABEMA with three episodes in June 2023. Crunchyroll streamed the anime as it aired. Muse Asia streamed the anime as it aired in Japan.

The anime has two compilation films. Haru no Hidamari, Mayoi Neko (A Sunny Spot in Spring, A Stray Cat), the first film, opened on September 27. The second film, titled Utau, Bokura ni Nareru Uta (Sing, the Song That Can Define Us), opened on November 8.

Bushiroad launched the BanG Dream! multimedia project in January 2015. The main BanG Dream! television anime's first 13-episode season premiered in January 2017.

The BanG Dream! 3rd Season television anime debuted in January 2020.

The franchise also includes the BanG Dream! FILM LIVE and BanG Dream! FILM LIVE 2nd Stage films, the two-part BanG Dream! Episode of Roselia films, as well as several web anime spinoff series.