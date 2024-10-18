BanG Dream! Ave Mujica TV Anime Unveils January 2 Broadcast Debut in New Teaser Video

The official website for the BanG Dream! Ave Mujica sequel anime to the BanG Dream! It's MyGo!!!!! anime revealed a second teaser trailer on Thursday, which reveals the show's January 2 debut.

The anime will premiere on January 2 at 11:00 p.m. on Tokyo MX . The series will also air on BS NTV , Sun TV , TV Aichi , Hokkaido TV , Shizuoka Broadcasting, Hiroshima TV , TV Setouchi , Kumamoto Asahi Broadcasting , and more. The anime will have a simultaneous global debut both in Tokyo and at Anime Festival Asia in Singapore on December 1.

Image via BanG Dream! Ave Mujica anime's website ©BanG Dream! Project

BanG Dream! It's MyGo!!!!! premiered in Japan on Tokyo MX and streaming service ABEMA with three episodes in June 2023. Crunchyroll streamed the anime as it aired.

The anime has two compilation films. Haru no Hidamari, Mayoi Neko (A Sunny Spot in Spring, A Stray Cat), the first film, opened on September 27. The second film, titled Utau, Bokura ni Nareru Uta (Sing, the Song That Can Define Us), will open in November 8.

Koudai Kakimoto ( Cyborg 009 Call of Justice , Katana Maidens: Toji no Miko ) returned to the franchise to direct the new anime at SANZIGEN , and Yuniko Ayana supervised and wrote the series scripts. The opening theme song of the anime is "Hitoshizuku." The ending theme song is "Shiori" (Bookmark). MyGO!!!!! perform both songs.

Bushiroad launched the BanG Dream! multimedia project in January 2015. The main BanG Dream! television anime's first 13-episode season premiered in January 2017, and Anime Network Online and Crunchyroll streamed the first season as it aired in Japan. The anime's second season premiered in January 2019. Sentai Filmworks licensed the anime, and HIDIVE and Crunchyroll both streamed the series as it aired.

The BanG Dream! 3rd Season television anime debuted in January 2020. Sentai Filmworks licensed the season, and HIDIVE and VRV streamed the series as it aired. The BanG Dream! Poppin' Dream! anime film continued the story from the third season, and it opened in Japan in January 2022. The franchise's Morfonica band got a two-episode anime in July 2022.

The franchise also includes the BanG Dream! FILM LIVE and BanG Dream! FILM LIVE 2nd Stage films, the two-part BanG Dream! Episode of Roselia films, as well as several web anime spinoff series.