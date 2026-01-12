BanG Dream! Franchise Gets New BanG Dream! Our Notes Mobile Game

Game introduces millsage, Ikka Dumb Rock! bands in 2026

The official X/Twitter account for the BanG Dream! franchise announced on Monday a new mobile game for the franchise titled BanG Dream! Our Notes , scheduled for release in 2026. The game will introduce two new bands millsage and Ikka Dumb Rock!, in addition to the MyGO!!!!! , Ave Mujica, and Mugendai Mewtype bands.

Image via BanG Dream franchise's X/Twitter accountt © BanG Dream! Project ©︎FROMTOKYO ©︎bushiroad

Image via BanG Dream! Our Notes game's website © BanG Dream! Project ©︎FROMTOKYO ©︎bushiroad

The band members of millsage are (pictured above from left to right):

Guitar: Nagi Kotohira

Bass: Mahoro Hamasaki

Key and Vocals: Hotaru Shiomi (voiced by Ria Yakushiji)

Drums: Houka Izumi

Guitar: Natsume Izawa

Image via BanG Dream! Our Notes game's website © BanG Dream! Project ©︎FROMTOKYO ©︎bushiroad

The band members of Ikka Dumb Rock! are (pictured above from left to right):

Bass: Yomogi Yakura

Drums: Chieri Umezato

Guitar and Vocals: Raika Suga (voiced by May Tachibana )

) Key: Shizuku Shinomiya

Guitar and Vocals: Miku Mahashi (voiced by Sakura Suzumi)

The BanG Dream! Ave Mujica prima aurora film project will premiere in fall.

The BanG Dream! Ave Mujica television anime premiered in Japan in January 2025. Crunchyroll streamed the series as it aired.

BanG Dream! It's MyGo!!!!! premiered in Japan on Tokyo MX and streaming service ABEMA with three episodes in June 2023. Crunchyroll streamed the anime as it aired.

The anime has two compilation films. Haru no Hidamari, Mayoi Neko (A Sunny Spot in Spring, A Stray Cat), the first film, opened in September 2024. The second film, titled Utau, Bokura ni Nareru Uta (Sing, the Song That Can Define Us), opened in November 2024.

Bushiroad also previously announced the sequel television series for both BanG Dream! It's MyGo!!!!! and BanG Dream! Ave Mujica in March 2025.

A new mini-anime series titled Ganzo! Bandori-chan (or Ganzo! BanG Dream! Chan ) debuted on YouTube and other streaming services on October 2, with new episodes debuting every Thursday.

Bushiroad launched the BanG Dream! multimedia project in January 2015. The main BanG Dream! television anime's first 13-episode season premiered in January 2017.

The BanG Dream! 3rd Season television anime debuted in January 2020.

The franchise also includes the BanG Dream! FILM LIVE and BanG Dream! FILM LIVE 2nd Stage films, the two-part BanG Dream! Episode of Roselia films, as well as several web anime spinoff series.