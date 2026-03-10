Crunchyroll Streams Liar Game Anime, Screens World Premiere at Sakura-Con on April 5

1st 2 episodes screen at Seattle convention at 1:00 p.m. PDT

announced on Tuesday that it will stream the television anime ofmanga this April for the spring 2026 season worldwide, excluding Japan and China. The company will screen the world premiere of the anime's first two episodes at this year's Sakura-Con event in Seattle on April 5 at 1:00 p.m. PDT.

The anime will premiere in April and will star Saya Hitomi as Nao Kanzaki and Takeo Ōtsuka as Shinichi Akiyama.

The cast also includes:

Kazuhiro Nakaya as Leronira

as Leronira Nobuo Tobita as Kazuo Fujisawa

as Kazuo Fujisawa Yōji Ueda as Mitsuo Tanimura

Yūzō Satō ( Kaiji -Ultimate Survivor- , Akagi, Trillion Game , The Gene of AI ) is the chief director of the anime at Madhouse , and Asami Kawano (assistant director for The Vampire Dies in No Time both seasons, episode director for Orb: On the Movements of the Earth ) is directing the anime. Tatsuhiko Urahata ( Baki , Baki Hanma , Monster, Muv-Luv Alternative ) is writing and overseeing the series scripts, Kei Tsuchiya ( Laidbackers , Trillion Game , The Gene of AI ) is the character designer, and Kisuke Koizumi ( The Gene of AI , My Happy Marriage , Ghost in the Shell Arise ) is the sound director.

Other staff members include:

Sub Character Design: Ai Yokoyama

Color Setting: Terumi Nakauchi

Art Board: Hideyuki Ueno

Art Setting: Shinji Sugiyama

Photograph Direction: Hironobu Hatanaka

VFX Supervisor: Michiya Katō

Sound Director: Kisuke Koizumi

Sound Effects; Naoto Yamaya

Sound Production: Bit Grooove Promotion

REMOW introduces the series:

A Mysterious Invitation. One Hundred Million Yen. The Game Begins. College student Nao Kanzaki suddenly receives a strange letter and a suitcase containing 100 million yen. She's been chosen to participate in the LIAR GAME —a high-stakes psychological battle where lies, deception, and betrayal reign supreme. Naïve and painfully honest, Nao quickly finds herself cornered. To survive, she turns to Shinichi Akiyama, a brilliant former con artist with unmatched intellect. As they dive deeper into the twisted game, the two must outwit opponents in a world where trusting others could be fatal. In a game built on lies, can honesty prevail?

The manga ran from 2005 to January 2015 in Shueisha 's Weekly Young Jump magazine. Shueisha published the manga's 19th and final compiled book volume in May 2015. Kaitani launched a new short serialization for the manga titled Liar Game : The Last Game in Shueisha 's Grand Jump Mucha magazine on February 25.

The manga previously inspired two live-action films, two live-action television series, and two live-action online series. The manga also inspired a stage play in 2023.

Kaitani's ONE OUTS manga inspired a television anime in 2008.

