Liar Game TV Anime's Trailer Reveals Main Cast, More Staff, April 2026 Premiere

Anime distributor REMOW unveiled a new trailer and key visual for the television anime of Shinobu Kaitani Liar Game manga on Thursday. The trailer reveals the anime's two main cast members, more staff members, and the anime's April 2026 premiere date.

Image courtesy of REMOW ©Kaitani Shinobu Products/Shueisha, LIAR GAME Committee

The two main cast members include:

Saya Hitomi as Nao Kanzaki, a good-natured and trusting college freshman who is also very naive.

Image courtesy of REMOW ©Kaitani Shinobu Products/Shueisha, LIAR GAME Committee

Takeo Ōtsuka as Shinichi Akiyama, a former genius con artist who served time for fraud after taking down a corrupt multi-level marketing ring.

Image courtesy of REMOW ©Kaitani Shinobu Products/Shueisha, LIAR GAME Committee

The new staff members include:

Image courtesy of REMOW ©Kaitani Shinobu Products/Shueisha, LIAR GAME Committee

Yūzō Satō ( Kaiji -Ultimate Survivor- , Akagi , Trillion Game , The Gene of AI ) is the chief director of the anime at Madhouse , and Asami Kawano (assistant director for The Vampire Dies in No Time both seasons, episode director for Orb: On the Movements of the Earth ) is directing the anime. Tatsuhiko Urahata ( Baki , Baki Hanma , Monster , Muv-Luv Alternative ) is writing and overseeing the series scripts, Kei Tsuchiya ( Laidbackers , Trillion Game , The Gene of AI ) is the character designer, and Kisuke Koizumi ( The Gene of AI , My Happy Marriage , Ghost in the Shell Arise ) is the sound director.

A Mysterious Invitation. One Hundred Million Yen. The Game Begins. College student Nao Kanzaki suddenly receives a strange letter and a suitcase containing 100 million yen. She's been chosen to participate in the LIAR GAME —a high-stakes psychological battle where lies, deception, and betrayal reign supreme. Naïve and painfully honest, Nao quickly finds herself cornered. To survive, she turns to Shinichi Akiyama, a brilliant former con artist with unmatched intellect. As they dive deeper into the twisted game, the two must outwit opponents in a world where trusting others could be fatal. In a game built on lies, can honesty prevail?

introduces the series:

The manga ran from 2005 to January 2015 in Shueisha 's Weekly Young Jump magazine. Shueisha published the manga's 19th and final compiled book volume in May 2015.

The manga previously inspired two live-action films, two live-action television series, and two live-action online series. The manga also inspired a stage play in 2023.

Kaitani's ONE OUTS manga inspired a television anime in 2008.

Source: Press release