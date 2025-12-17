News
Transformers: Robots in Disguise Voice Actor Gil Gerard Dies at 82
posted on by Anita Tai
Buck Rogers actor died after battle with cancer
Actor Gil Gerard died at 82 on Tuesday after a prolonged battle against a "rare and viciously aggressive" form of cancer, according to a Facebook post by his wife Janet Gerard.
Gerard had a long prolific career in screen acting before voicing the role of Megatronus/The Fallen in Transformers: Robots in Disguise. He was best known for his role as Captain William "Buck" Rogers in Buck Rogers in the 25th Century.
His career also included serving as the host on thr reality show Code 3 and starring in Hear No Evil, Sidekicks, and E.A.R.T.H. Force.
Gil is survived by his wife of 18 years, and his son with ex-wife Connie Sellecca, Gib.
Sources: The Hollywood Reporter (Mike Barnes), Janet Gerard's Facebook page