K Manga Licenses The Journey of a Dark Elf with Fading Powers, Kuroko and Her Sweet Villain, 1 More Title

Kodansha 's K Manga service announced that it has added the following manga over the past week:

Image via K Manga's X/Twitter account © Ishiko

Jashin no Bentō-ya-san

Title:Author:Summary: After having been suspended from the world of the gods as punishment, Solange has decided to start up a lunch cart in the human world...

Image via K Manga's X/Twitter account © Tina Yamashina

Kuroko to Heel-kun

Title:Author:Summary: Kayoko Kuroda is a first-year high school student who just wants to help people behind the scenes. But as she tries to live her mundane life as a “kuroko,”a stagehand who shines backstage, she has an unexpected close encounter with Rento Shishima, rumored to be the most dangerous boy in school! Just when she thought he was helping her with her backstage work, he declares he's gonna make her the main character! Kayoko sees nothing but chaos in store for her school life with the unpredictable Shishima-kun!!

Image via K Manga's X/Twitter account © Daisuke Itabashi

The Journey of a Dark Elf with Fading Powers

Title:Author:Summary: What she saw after losing her powers was the true beauty of the world... Amira, once hailed as the "omnipotent caster," has fully exhausted her magic force, making her just a regular dark elf. Once, she illuminated the world with her spells; now, she converses with the wind, kindles fire, leans how to cook, and searches for new meaning to her life. Quiet happiness and small miracles have taken the place of almighty magic in her life. What will she find in this second-life fantasy as she experiences rebirth after her loss?