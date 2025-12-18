News
A Star Brighter Than the Sun Anime Gets 2nd Season
posted on by Alex Mateo
The official website for the anime of Kazune Kawahara's A Star Brighter Than the Sun (Taiyō Yori mo Mabushii Hoshi) manga announced on Thursday that the anime is getting a second season. The website shared a commemorative visual from Kawahara:
The first season's 12th and final episode aired on Thursday.The anime premiered on October 2 on the TBS channel and its affiliates. Anime Expo hosted the anime's world premiere in July. Amazon's Prime Video is streaming the series worldwide.
The anime stars:
- Minori Fujidera as Sae Iwata
- Yūki Ono as Kōki Kamishiro
- Hina Yomiya as Hisui Onodera
- Taito Ban as Yōta Ayukawa
- Mutsumi Tamura as Mio Kagawa
- Ryōta Ōsaka as Yūshin Izawa
- Haruka Shiraishi as Subaru Kamishiro
Sayaka Kobayashi is directing the series at Studio KAI. Yasuhiro Nakanishi (Chained Soldier, Kaguya-sama: Love is War, Shy) is in charge of the series scripts, Jin Feng Zeng is designing the characters, and Natsumi Tabuchi (Aggretsuko, From Bureaucrat to Villainess: Dad's Been Reincarnated!) and Miki Sakurai (Girlfriend, Girlfriend, I'm the Villainess, So I'm Taming the Final Boss) are composing the music.
Motohiro Hata performs the opening theme song "Stellar Days." Wanuka performs the ending theme song "Saishin-wa" (Latest Episode).
Viz Media released the manga's first volume in English on March 4, and the fourth volume on December 2. The company describes the first volume:
Sae and Kōki have been friends since childhood. One fateful day at the end of middle school, she has a revelation: Koki has grown up! Now they're in high school, and she has another revelation: she has feelings for Kōki! But Sae isn't the only girl who does… The question is, who does Kōki have feelings for?!
Kawahara (My Love Story!!, High School Debut, Aozora Yell) launched the manga in Shueisha's Bessatsu Margaret magazine in June 2021. Shueisha shipped the manga's 12th compiled book volume on August 25.
Sources: A Star Brighter Than the Sun anime's website, Mainichi Shimbun's Mantan Web