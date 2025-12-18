A Star Brighter Than the Sun Anime Gets 2nd Season

Anime premiered on October 2

The official website for the anime of Kazune Kawahara 's A Star Brighter Than the Sun ( Taiyō Yori mo Mabushii Hoshi ) manga announced on Thursday that the anime is getting a second season. The website shared a commemorative visual from Kawahara:

The first season's 12th and final episode aired on Thursday.

Image via A Star Brighter Than the Sun anime's website ©河原和音／集英社・「太陽よりも眩しい星」製作委員会

The anime premiered on October 2 on thechannel and its affiliates. hosted the anime's world premiere in July. Amazon's Prime Video is streaming the series worldwide.

The anime stars:

Sayaka Kobayashi is directing the series at Studio KAI . Yasuhiro Nakanishi ( Chained Soldier , Kaguya-sama: Love is War , Shy) is in charge of the series scripts, Jin Feng Zeng is designing the characters, and Natsumi Tabuchi ( Aggretsuko , From Bureaucrat to Villainess: Dad's Been Reincarnated! ) and Miki Sakurai ( Girlfriend, Girlfriend , I'm the Villainess, So I'm Taming the Final Boss ) are composing the music.

Motohiro Hata performs the opening theme song "Stellar Days." Wanuka performs the ending theme song "Saishin-wa" (Latest Episode).

Viz Media released the manga's first volume in English on March 4, and the fourth volume on December 2. The company describes the first volume:

Sae and Kōki have been friends since childhood. One fateful day at the end of middle school, she has a revelation: Koki has grown up! Now they're in high school, and she has another revelation: she has feelings for Kōki! But Sae isn't the only girl who does… The question is, who does Kōki have feelings for?!

Kawahara ( My Love Story!! , High School Debut , Aozora Yell ) launched the manga in Shueisha 's Bessatsu Margaret magazine in June 2021. Shueisha shipped the manga's 12th compiled book volume on August 25.