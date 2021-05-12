My Love Story, Aozora Yell's Kazune Kawahara Launches New Manga

Taiyō Yori mo Mabushii Hoshi manga launches in June

The June issue of Shueisha 's Bessatsu Margaret magazine revealed on Thursday that Kazune Kawahara will launch a new manga titled Taiyō Yori mo Mabushii Hoshi (A Star Brighter Than the Sun) in the magazine's next issue in June.

The story will center around Sae Iwata, who is stronger than average girls, and her childhood friend Kamijō, who used to be weak, but is now popular with everyone.

Viz Media released Kawahara's High School Debut manga in North America, and also released Kawahara and Aruko 's Ore Monogatari!! manga under the title My Love Story!! . My Love Story!! inspired both a television anime in April 2015, and a live-action film in October 2015.

Kawahara's High School Debut , Aozora Yell , and Sensei! manga each inspired live-action film adaptations that opened in Japan in April 2011, August 2016, and October 2017, respectively.

