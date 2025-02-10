A Star Brighter Than the Sun Manga from 'My Love Story!!,' Aozora Yell's Kazune Kawahara Gets TV Anime This Year

High school romance manga launched in June 2021

Shueisha announced on Monday that Kazune Kawahara 's ( My Love Story!! , Aozora Yell ) A Star Brighter Than the Sun ( Taiyō Yori mo Mabushii Hoshi ) manga will get a television anime in 2025. The author released an illustration for the announcement.

Image via A Star Brighter Than the Sun anime's website ©河原和音／集英社 ©河原和音／・「太陽よりも眩しい星」製作委員会

Image via www.shueisha.co.jp © Kazune Kawahara, Shueisha

The manga launched in'smagazine in June 2021.shipped the manga's 10th compiled volume on November 25.

Viz Media will release the manga in English starting on March 4. The company describes the first volume:

Sae and Koki have been friends since childhood. One fateful day at the end of middle school, she has a revelation: Koki has grown up! Now they're in high school, and she has another revelation: she has feelings for Koki! But Sae isn't the only girl who does… The question is, who does Koki have feelings for?!

Viz Media released Kawahara's High School Debut manga in North America, and also released Kawahara and Aruko 's Ore Monogatari!! manga under the title My Love Story!! . My Love Story!! inspired both a television anime in April 2015, and a live-action film in October 2015. Viz Media published all 13 volumes of the manga in North America and will publish a 14th volume with a "stand-alone story" on March 4. Kazune Kawahara and Aruko reunited in 2022 to launch a two-chapter manga titled Uso ka Makoto ka Yume ka Koi (Is This Love a Lie, the Truth, or a Dream?).

Kawahara's High School Debut , Aozora Yell , and Sensei! manga each inspired live-action film adaptations that opened in Japan in April 2011, August 2016, and October 2017, respectively.

