Calamity Angels: Special Delivery Game's Trailer Previews Board Game Map, Battle Skills
posted on by Alex Mateo
Idea Factory International began streaming on Thursday a gameplay trailer for Compile Heart's role-playing game Calamity Angels: Special Delivery (Todokero! Tatakae! Calamity Angels). The video previews the board game map and battle skills:
The game will launch physically and digitally for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and Nintendo Switch in North America and Europe on February 17. The game will also get a release for PC via Steam in 2026.
The game was delayed in the West from last summer to 2026.
The game will get a Plus Edition that includes a 52-page hardcover artbook, postcard set, slipcase, reversible cover sleeve, and trading card.
There will be voiceover in English and Japanese.
Calamity Angels: Special Delivery is an RPG by character designer Kei Nanameda (Mary Skelter, Mugen Souls series) with a motif of "delivery," developed while having interviews with Japan Post.
The game launched on June 26 in Japan for Switch, PS5, and PS4 following a delay from summer 2024.
