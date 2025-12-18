Calamity Angels: Special Delivery Game's Trailer Previews Board Game Map, Battle Skills

Game launches for PS5, PS4 Switch in West on February 17

Idea Factory International began streaming on Thursday a gameplay trailer for Compile Heart 's role-playing game Calamity Angels: Special Delivery ( Todokero! Tatakae! Calamity Angels ). The video previews the board game map and battle skills:

Image courtesy of Idea Factory International © 2025 IDEA FACTORY/COMPILE HEART

The game will launch physically and digitally for4,5, andSwitch in North America and Europe on February 17. The game will also get a release for PC viain 2026.

The game was delayed in the West from last summer to 2026.

The game will get a Plus Edition that includes a 52-page hardcover artbook, postcard set, slipcase, reversible cover sleeve, and trading card.

There will be voiceover in English and Japanese.

Calamity Angels: Special Delivery is an RPG by character designer Kei Nanameda ( Mary Skelter, Mugen Souls series) with a motif of "delivery," developed while having interviews with Japan Post .

The game launched on June 26 in Japan for Switch, PS5, and PS4 following a delay from summer 2024.

Source: Press release