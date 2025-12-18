News
Calamity Angels: Special Delivery Game's Trailer Previews Board Game Map, Battle Skills

posted on by Alex Mateo
Game launches for PS5, PS4 Switch in West on February 17

Idea Factory International began streaming on Thursday a gameplay trailer for Compile Heart's role-playing game Calamity Angels: Special Delivery (Todokero! Tatakae! Calamity Angels). The video previews the board game map and battle skills:

Calamity Angels: Special Delivery
Image courtesy of Idea Factory International
© 2025 IDEA FACTORY/COMPILE HEART
The game will launch physically and digitally for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and Nintendo Switch in North America and Europe on February 17. The game will also get a release for PC via Steam in 2026.

The game was delayed in the West from last summer to 2026.

The game will get a Plus Edition that includes a 52-page hardcover artbook, postcard set, slipcase, reversible cover sleeve, and trading card.

There will be voiceover in English and Japanese.

Calamity Angels: Special Delivery is an RPG by character designer Kei Nanameda (Mary Skelter, Mugen Souls series) with a motif of "delivery," developed while having interviews with Japan Post

The game launched on June 26 in Japan for Switch, PS5, and PS4 following a delay from summer 2024.

Source: Press release

discuss this in the forum (1 post) |
bookmark/share with: short url

News homepage / archives