Detective Conan's 'Episode Zero' Special, New Collection of Selected Episodes Stream in English in January

"Episode Zero" debuts on January 3; "Rivals of the Great Detective" collection 2 streams on January 1

Image courtesy of TMS Entertainment © Gosho Aoyama/Shogakukan • YTV • TMS 1996

Episode "ZERO" The Shinichi Kudo Aquarium Case

TMS

Crunchyroll

Detective Conan

announced on Thursday thatwill stream the series' one-hour special on January 3.also confirmed that the second part of "Rivals of the Great Detective," the second specially curated collection of episodes from theanime, will begin streaming on January 1 onandin Japanese with English subtitles and with a new English. Finally, the company is ending its ": Cinema Saturdays" campaign with a stream of the's first movieonon January 3.

The Episode "ZERO" The Shinichi Kudo Aquarium Case special will air on January 3, 2026 at 4:30 p.m. (2:30 a.m. EST, which is 90 minutes earlier than the television anime's regular 6:00 p.m. JST or 4:00 a.m. EST timeslot).

The special's plot is set a little bit before the start of the main story, before high schooler Shinichi Kudō becomes Conan Edogawa. Shinichi and Ran Mōri go to the aquarium to figure out a plan to reconcile the characters Kogoro Mōri and Eri Kisaki, who have separated. A murder happens during their aquarium visit, and Shinichi works to find the culprit. The special will also depict one more investigation as a prologue that ties into "that fateful day." The special is based on the television anime's episodes 772-773, which originally aired in March 2015, and the corresponding case from the original manga.

The first part of "Rivals of the Great Detective" included episodes featuring Conan's supporting cast of allies and adversaries, such as Heiji Hattori, Kaito Kid, and the Detective Boys.

TMS Entertainment began streaming a specially curated selection of episodes from the Detective Conan ( Case Closed ) anime on Crunchyroll and Netflix on July 3. The episodes are streaming in Japanese and with a new English dub , which marks the new dub 's first appearance on Crunchyroll . The first selection of episodes is titled "Conan vs. The Black Organization" and features episodes with the titular antagonists, including episodes that have never before been available in the U.S. Crunchyroll and Netflix added more episodes to the first collection on August 21, and again for a second collection on November 1.

The schedule for the next three "Cinema Saturdays" is:

Detective Conan: Strategy Above the Depths (movie 9) on December 20

(movie 9) on December 20 Detective Conan: Black Iron Submarine (movie 26) on December 27

(movie 26) on December 27 Detective Conan: The Time Bombed Skyscraper (movie 1) on January 3

Image via TMS Entertainment's X/Twitter account © Gosho Aoyama/Shogakukan • YTV • TMS 1996

Detective Conan

Thetelevision anime premiered on January 8, 1996, and will celebrate its 30th anniversary on January 8, 2026. The series has aired more than 1,100 episodes.

Gōshō Aoyama launched the manga in Shogakukan 's Weekly Shounen Sunday magazine in 1994. The manga has spawned a television anime that has been running since January 1996, as well as an accompanying anime film series. Viz Media publishes the manga under the name Case Closed , Funimation 's original localized title. The English manga release uses the same English names from the original Funimation dub when applicable, and it uses the original Japanese names otherwise.

The manga series centers on Conan Edogawa, the alias of detective Shinichi Kudo, whose body shrunk after being poisoned at the beginning of the story. Together with detective Kogoro Mori and his daughter Ran, Conan helps the police solve difficult mysteries.

Detective Conan: Highway no Datenshi ( Detective Conan : Fallen Angel of the Highway ), the franchise 's 29th film, will open in Japan on April 10, 2026.

Detective Conan: One-eyed Flashback ( Meitantei Conan: Sekigan no Flashback ), the 28th film in the franchise , opened at #1 at the Japanese box office on April 18.

Source: Press release