A Salad Bowl of Eccentrics Light Novels Planned to End in 10th Volume
posted on by Anita Tai
Author Yomi Hirasaka reported in the ninth Eccentrics (Henjin no Salad Bowl) light novel volume on Thursday that he plans to end the series in the next volume.
The novels center on Sōsuke Kaburaya, a poor detective who, while tailing someone one day, meets Sara Da Odin, a princess from another world with magical powers. They gradually start living together, and Sara is able to familiarize herself with modern day Japan in a flash. A female knight from Sara's world named Livia Do Udis also comes to this world, and lives the life of a homeless person, but she finds herself unexpectedly enjoying her new life. The story follows Sōsuke, these two strong-willed and positive women from another world, as well as other eccentric characters such as a brutish lawyer, a religious leader, and a divorce agent.
Hirasaka (Haganai, A Sister's All You Need.) and illustrator Kantoku (Sasaki and Peeps, The "Hentai" Prince and the Stony Cat.) launched the light novel series in October 2021. The ninth volume shipped on December 18.
Kōtarō Yamada (Sword Art Online: Project Alicization) launched a manga adaptation on the Sunday Webry website in September 2022. The manga's sixth compiled book volume shipped on January 10.
The novels inspired a television anime that premiered in April 2024. Crunchyroll streamed the anime as it aired in Japan.
Source: Henjin no Salad Bowl ninth volume