A Salad Bowl of Eccentrics Light Novels Planned to End in 10th Volume

Image via Amazon Japan © Shogakukan, Yomi Hirasaka, Kantoku

Author Yomi Hirasaka reported in the ninth Eccentrics ( Henjin no Salad Bowl ) light novel volume on Thursday that he plans to end the series in the next volume.

The novels center on Sōsuke Kaburaya, a poor detective who, while tailing someone one day, meets Sara Da Odin, a princess from another world with magical powers. They gradually start living together, and Sara is able to familiarize herself with modern day Japan in a flash. A female knight from Sara's world named Livia Do Udis also comes to this world, and lives the life of a homeless person, but she finds herself unexpectedly enjoying her new life. The story follows Sōsuke, these two strong-willed and positive women from another world, as well as other eccentric characters such as a brutish lawyer, a religious leader, and a divorce agent.

Hirasaka ( Haganai , A Sister's All You Need. ) and illustrator Kantoku ( Sasaki and Peeps , The "Hentai" Prince and the Stony Cat. ) launched the light novel series in October 2021. The ninth volume shipped on December 18.

Kōtarō Yamada ( Sword Art Online: Project Alicization ) launched a manga adaptation on the Sunday Webry website in September 2022. The manga's sixth compiled book volume shipped on January 10.

The novels inspired a television anime that premiered in April 2024. Crunchyroll streamed the anime as it aired in Japan.