Yomi Hirasaka, Kantoku's A Salad Bowl of Eccentrics Novels Get TV Anime

Novel series about 2 women from another world, other eccentrics launched in 2021

Shogakukan 's Gagaga Bunko imprint announced on Twitter on Thursday that writer Yomi Hirasaka and illustrator Kantoku 's Henjin no Salad Bowl ( A Salad Bowl of Eccentrics ) light novel series will get a television anime adaptation. Kantoku drew a visual to commemorate the announcement and Sara's birthday on July 6.

The novels center on Sōsuke Kaburaya, a poor detective who, while tailing someone one day, meets Sara Da Odin, a princess from another world with magical powers. They gradually start living together, and Sara is able to familiarize herself with modern day Japan in a flash. A female knight from Sara's world named Livia Do Udis also comes to this world, and lives the life of a homeless person, but she finds herself unexpectedly enjoying her new life. The story follows Sōsuke, these two strong-willed and positive women from another world, as well as other eccentric characters such as a brutish lawyer, a religious leader, and a divorce agent.

Hirasaka ( Haganai , A Sister's All You Need. ) and Kantoku ( Sasaki and Peeps , The "Hentai" Prince and the Stony Cat. ) launched the series in October 2021. The fifth volume in the novels will ship on July 19.

Kōtarō Yamada ( Sword Art Online: Project Alicization ) launched a manga adaptation on the Sunday Webry website in September 2022. The manga's second volume shipped on June 12.

Sources: Gagaga Bunko, A Salad Bowl of Eccentrics anime's Twitter account via Ota-Suke