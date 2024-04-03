×
Crunchyroll Reveals More Streaming Anime for Spring, Multiple Profiles

posted on by Alex Mateo
A Salad Bowl of Eccentrics, Highspeed Étoile, Tonari no Yōkai-san, more

© 平坂読／小学館／「変人のサラダボウル」製作委員会

Crunchyroll announced on Wednesday that it will also stream the following anime for the spring 2024 anime season:

Crunchyroll will also begin streaming the Dragon Raja -The Blazing Dawn- Chinese animated series on April 4.

Crunchyroll also revealed that its premium subscribers will get access to multiple profiles before the end of April. Members will be able to customize up to five profiles within a single household, and will also have access to parental controls and other personalized recommendations. Multiple users will be able to stream content on Crunchyroll concurrently using their own profiles.

