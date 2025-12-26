Liar Game Manga Gets New Short Serialization

The January 2026 issue of Shueisha 's Grand Jump Mucha magazine revealed on Wednesday that Shinobu Kaitani will launch a new short serialization for his Liar Game manga titled Liar Game : The Last Game in the magazine's next issue on February 25. The manga will have a color opening page.

Image via Hiromasa Okujima's X/Twitter account © Shueisha

The manga is set after the ending of the original manga, and centers on Nao tackling a new "game."

The manga is inspiring an upcoming television anime that will premiere in April. Anime distributor REMOW introduces the series:

A Mysterious Invitation. One Hundred Million Yen. The Game Begins. College student Nao Kanzaki suddenly receives a strange letter and a suitcase containing 100 million yen. She's been chosen to participate in the LIAR GAME —a high-stakes psychological battle where lies, deception, and betrayal reign supreme. Naïve and painfully honest, Nao quickly finds herself cornered. To survive, she turns to Shinichi Akiyama, a brilliant former con artist with unmatched intellect. As they dive deeper into the twisted game, the two must outwit opponents in a world where trusting others could be fatal. In a game built on lies, can honesty prevail?

The manga ran from 2005 to January 2015 in Shueisha 's Weekly Young Jump magazine. Shueisha published the manga's 19th and final compiled book volume in May 2015.

The manga previously inspired two live-action films, two live-action television series, and two live-action online series. The manga also inspired a stage play in 2023.

Kaitani's ONE OUTS manga inspired a television anime in 2008.