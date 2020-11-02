Live-Action The Full-Time Wife Escapist Series Gets New Year's Special

The official website for the live-action television series of Tsunami Umino 's The Full-Time Wife Escapist ( Nigeru wa Haji da ga Yaku ni Tatsu ) manga revealed the title and additional cast for the series' upcoming New Year's special on Tuesday. The special's title is " Nigeru wa Haji da ga Yaku ni Tatsu Ganbare Jinrui! Shinshun Special!!"

Naomi Nishida will play Yuri Tsuchida's high school classmate and a hospital's head nurse Ibuki Hanamura. Munetaka Aoki will play Hiramasa Tsuzaki's boss at his new workplace Shinnosuke Haibara. In contrast to Hiramasa, he's a sports-oriented man.

The main cast members from the previous live-action series are reprising their roles. Fuminori Kaneko is returning to direct the special, and Akiko Nogi is again writing the scripts.

TBS announced on September 25 that the series is getting a New Year's special that will premiere in January. The manga's television series adaptation premiered in October 2016.

Kodansha Comics publishes the manga digitally in English, and it describes the story:

What's a girl to do when there are no jobs? Once Mikuri Moriyama got out of grad school, all she could find was a temp job, and they just laid her off! Worried about his daughter, her dad helps her get a job doing housekeeping for this guy he used to work with named Tsuzaki. Just when things are starting to go well, though, Mikuri's parents decide it's time to move out to the countryside. She'll likely be unemployed for the rest of her life if she goes with them, but she doesn't make enough money to rent her own place. That's when Mikuri, always the daydreamer, comes up with a solution out of left field …

The series began in Kiss magazine in November 2012 and ended in February. Kodansha shipped the 11th and final compiled book volume in April. The manga resumed after a 22-month hiatus in January 2019. The series won the shojo category of the 39th Kodansha Awards.

Sources: TBS, Comic Natalie