The Full-Time Wife Escapist's Tsunami Umino Launches New Manga in August

New manga tentatively titled Kuroema Chloe et Emma

The August issue of Kodansha 's Kiss magazine revealed on Friday that manga creator Tsunami Umino is launching a new manga tentatively titled Kuroema Chloe et Emma in the magazine's October issue on August 25.

Umino launched the Sputnik manga (seen right) in Shodensha 's Feel Young magazine in April 2021 after publishing a one-shot manga in 2017, and ended it on April 8.

Umino began the The Full-Time Wife Escapist ( Nigeru wa Haji da ga Yaku ni Tatsu ) manga in November 2012, and ended the manga in February 2020. Kodansha shipped the 11th and final compiled book volume in April 2020. The manga won the shojo category of the 39th Kodansha Awards.

A live-action television series adaptation aired in Japan in fall 2016. A live-action special aired in December 2020.

Kodansha Comics publishes the manga digitally in English.

