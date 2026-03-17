'Go for It, Nakamura!' TV Anime's Promo Video Reveals Opening Theme Song

Aniplex began streaming the main promotional video on Wednesday for the television anime adaptation of Syundei 's Go for It, Nakamura! ( Ganbare! Nakamura-kun!! ) boys-love manga, and the video reveals and previews the opening theme song "Shunpatsuteki ni Koi Shiyо̄" (Let's Fall in Love Instantly) by Yasuyuki Okamura and Kento Nakajima :

The staff also unveiled an illustration of the opening's two collaborators by Syundei and the album art:

Image courtesy of Aniplex © Nakamura-kun!! Animation Project

Image courtesy of Aniplex © Nakamura-kun!! Animation Project

Image courtesy of Crunchyroll ©Nakamura-kun!! Animation Project

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The anime will debut on, andon April 1 at 24:30 (effectively April 2 at 12:30 a.m.). The show's first and second episodes will debut together online only onon April 1 at 24:30, and then each new episode will debut a week earlier onbefore the television broadcast in Japan.will stream the anime in North America, Central America, South America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, the Middle East, and CIS.

The anime stars:

Kappei Yamaguchi and Junko Takeuchi will also voice as-yet unrevealed characters in the anime. Yamaguchi and Takeuchi starred in a previous audio drama adaptation.

Aoi Umeki ( Pop Team Epic ) is directing the anime and also writing the scripts and designing the characters. Drive is animating the series. Naoki Yoshibe ( JoJo's Bizarre Adventure animation director) is the assistant director, and Yasuko Aoki ( Phantom of the Idol , Tying the Knot With an Amagami Sister ) of Studio Monado is both writing and overseeing the series scripts. Ayana Tsujita ( The Demon Prince of Momochi House ) is composing the music.

Other staff members include

A previous promo video for the show had previewed Senri Oe's song "Glory Days" and Princess Princess ' song "Sekai de Ichiban Atsui Natsu" (The World's Hottest Summer).

Syundei first published the original Go for It, Nakamura! manga as a short in Opera in December 2014, but began publishing new chapters in the magazine in June 2015. Akaneshinsha published one compiled book volume for the manga in May 2017.

Seven Seas licensed the romantic comedy manga, and it describes the story:

Nakamura is a shy boy who falls in love at first sight with one of his classmates–his dreamy high school classmate, Hirose. But there's a problem: they haven't met yet. And Nakamura is a total klutz who might bungle things before they even begin!

Syundei launched a sequel titled Go for It Again, Nakamura! ( Motto Ganbare! Nakamura-kun!! ) in Akaneshinsha 's boys-love anthology Opera in June 2017. Akaneshinsha published the manga's volume in August 2021. Seven Seas published the sequel.

Source: Press release