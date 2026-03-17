Tank Chair Manga Gets TV Anime in Fall

Bandai Namco Filmworks announced on Wednesday that Manabu Yashiro 's Tank Chair is getting a television anime in fall. The company revealed a promotional video, teaser visual illustrated by Yashiro, and main staff:

Image courtesy of Bandai Namco Filmworks © やしろ学・講談社／TANK CHAIR製作委員会

Tadahiro Yoshihira ( Knights of Sidonia: Love Woven in the Stars ) and Hiroaki Ando ( Kaina of the Great Snow Sea , Ajin ) are directing the anime and writing the script at Polygon Pictures . Yūki Moriyama ( Blame! ) is designing the characters. Masaru Yokoyama ( Mashle: Magic and Muscles , Mobile Suit Gundam: Iron-Blooded Orphans ) is composing the music. Kazuma Teshigahara ( Kaina of the Great Snow Sea ) is credited for production design.

Kodansha USA Publishing has licensed the series, and it describes the story:

Shizuka takes on the most dangerous of assassin jobs, but she's not the one doing the killing. Rather, it's her brother, Nagi, a strong assassin who took a bullet to protect his sister, leaving him in a comatose state and having to use a wheelchair. However, Shizuka has figured out the key to waking her brother up: he must be faced with killing intent! Thus begins a violent journey of recovery, battling the most dangerous foes!

Kodansha 's K Manga service is also publishing the series.

Yashiro debuted the manga on Kodansha 's Magazine Pocket service in November 2022. The manga moved to Kodansha 's Monthly Shonen Sirius in November 2024. Kodansha published the manga's ninth compiled book volume in September 2025.

Source: Press release





Disclosure: Bandai Namco Filmworks Inc. (Sunrise) is a non-controlling, minority shareholder in Anime News Network Inc.