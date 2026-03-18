Yowayowa Sensei Anime's New Video Reveals Theme Songs

The staff for the television anime of Kamio Fukuchi 's Yowayowa Sensei (Yowayowa Teacher or Ms. Feeble) manga started streaming the anime's full promotional video on Wednesday. The video announces and previews the opening theme song "COMIT COMET" by rapper and singer Daoko , and also announces and previews the ending theme song "Yowayowa Tsuyotsuyo Minimini Kowakowa" by the anime's characters Hiyori Hiwamura (as voiced by Marika Kōno ), Mizuki Mukubayashi (as voiced by Yurie Igoma ), and Yūki Yukishita (as voiced by Yū Sasahara ).

Image via Yowayowa Sensei anime's website © 福地カミオ・講談社／「よわよわ先生」製作委員会

The romantic comedy manga centers on Hiyori Hiwamura, a new high school teacher who just graduated from college. With Hiwamura's weak voice, weak stamina, and basically being weak in every aspect, one might have the urge to protect her. Ironically, students misread her meekness and fear her as the rumored "Ms. Scary" who will curse them if she gets upset. Nevertheless, she works hard for her students, and one student, Akihito Abikura, recognizes her true nature.

The anime stars:

Marika Kōno as Hiyori Hiwamura

as Hiyori Hiwamura Kakeru Hatano as Akihito Abikura

as Akihito Abikura Yurie Igoma as Mizuki Mukubayashi

as Mizuki Mukubayashi Yū Sasahara as Yūki Yukishita

as Yūki Yukishita Yūko Natsuyoshi as Kaya Kuguri

as Kaya Kuguri Mai Nakahara as Akemi Abikura

Hiroshi Ishiodori ( Peach Girl , RIN-NE 3 ) is directing the anime at Brains Base . Yoshifumi Fukushima ( Gunparade Orchestra ) is overseeing the series scripts, Naoki Aisaka ( Hero Tales ) is designing the characters, and Akifumi Tada ( Skip Beat! , Gunma-chan ) and Rina Tayama ( Vampire Dormitory , Secrets of the Silent Witch ) are composing the music.

The anime will premiere on April 11 at 9:30 p.m. JST (8:30 a.m. EDT) on the AT-X channel. The anime will also run on Tokyo MX , ABC TV, and BS11 . HIDIVE will stream the anime.

Fukuchi launched the manga in Weekly Shōnen Magazine in November 2022. Kodansha will publish the manga's 17th compiled book volume on April 16.