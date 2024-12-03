×
Kamio Fukuchi's Yowayowa Sensei Romantic Comedy Manga Gets TV Anime

posted on by Joanna Cayanan
Manga about feeble high school teacher launched in 2022

Yowayowa Sensei manga cover, volume 1
Image via Kodansha
© Kamio Fukuchi, Kodansha
The first 2025 issue of Kodansha's Weekly Shōnen Magazine announced on Wednesday that Kamio Fukuchi's Yowayowa Sensei (Feeble Teacher) manga will receive a television anime adaptation.

The romantic comedy manga centers on Hiyori Hiwamura, a new high school teacher who just graduated from college. With Hiwamura's weak voice, weak stamina, and basically weak in every aspect, one might have the urge to protect her. Ironically, students misread her meekness and fear her as the rumored "Ms. Scary" who will curse them if she gets upset. Nevertheless, she works hard for her students, and one student, Akihito Abikura, recognizes her true nature.

Fukuchi launched the manga in Weekly Shōnen Magazine in November 2022. Kodansha will publish the manga's 10th compiled book volume on December 17.

Sōichirō Yamamoto and Fukuchi launched the Kaijū no Tokage (The Monster Lizard) manga in Akita Shoten's Bessatsu Shōnen Champion magazine in April 2019. The manga ended serialization in July 2020.

Source: Weekly Shōnen Magazine 2025 issue 1 and X/Twitter account

