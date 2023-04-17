AMC Theaters, Cinemark, Regal List Shin Kamen Rider Film for U.S. Release in May

© 石森プロ・東映／2023「シン・仮面ライダー」製作委員会

Theaters,, Regal, and movie ticketing service Fandango are listing'slive-action film for release in U.S. theaters on May 31.

The film opened in Japan on March 17. The film sold 345,000 tickets to earn 542 million yen (about US$4.12 million), ranking at #2 in its opening weekend.

Sousuke Ikematsu plays Takeshi Hongo/Kamen Rider, while Minami Hamabe plays Ruriko Midorikawa. Other cast members include Tasuku Emoto as Hayato Ichimonji, Shinya Tsukamoto as Ririko's father, Tōru Tezuka as Kōmori Augment-01, and Suzuki Matsuo .

Anno directed, scripted, and produced the film. Shotaro Ishinomori is credited as the original creator.

In addition to co-writing and directing the Evangelion franchise , Anno is the writer and chief director of the Shin Godzilla film and the writer of the Shin Ultraman film.

Sources: Fandango, Cinemark, Regal, AMC via Vonichi Ohger's Twitter account