News
AMC Theaters, Cinemark, Regal List Shin Kamen Rider Film for U.S. Release in May
posted on by Alex Mateo
AMC Theaters, Cinemark, Regal, and movie ticketing service Fandango are listing Hideaki Anno's Shin Kamen Rider live-action film for release in U.S. theaters on May 31.
The film opened in Japan on March 17. The film sold 345,000 tickets to earn 542 million yen (about US$4.12 million), ranking at #2 in its opening weekend.
Sousuke Ikematsu plays Takeshi Hongo/Kamen Rider, while Minami Hamabe plays Ruriko Midorikawa. Other cast members include Tasuku Emoto as Hayato Ichimonji, Shinya Tsukamoto as Ririko's father, Tōru Tezuka as Kōmori Augment-01, and Suzuki Matsuo.
Anno directed, scripted, and produced the film. Shotaro Ishinomori is credited as the original creator.
In addition to co-writing and directing the Evangelion franchise, Anno is the writer and chief director of the Shin Godzilla film and the writer of the Shin Ultraman film.
Sources: Fandango, Cinemark, Regal, AMC via Vonichi Ohger's Twitter account