Medabots Franchise Gets Medarot Classics Plus Switch Game Compilation on November 12

Promo video previews 8 included games

Imagineer announced on Thursday that the Medabots ( Medarot ) franchise is getting a new game compilation for Nintendo Switch titled Medarot Classics Plus on November 12. The two versions of the game, Medarot Classics Plus Kabuto Ver. and Medarot Classics Plus Kuwagata Ver. , will each include the respective Kabuto and Kuwagata versions of eight Medarot games. The franchise 's YouTube channel began streaming a promotional video:

The compilation's games will include:

Medarot Classics Plus is an updated version of the Medarot Classics Nintendo 3DS game compilation, which launched in Japan in December 2017. Medarot Navi , Medarot G , and Medarot 2 : CORE are new additions to the Switch game compilation. The new game compilation will include a mechanic that allows players to clear mini-games by pressing and holding the button instead of mashing it.

The game will get a limited Advanced Edition that will bundle both Medarot Classics Plus Kabuto Ver. and Medarot Classics Plus Kuwagata Ver. compilations, a box art memorial plate set, and a three-disc soundtrack with music from Medarot Navi , Medarot G , and Medarot 2 : CORE.

The Medarot game launched for the Game Boy in Japan in 1997. Medarot 2 , Medarot 3 , Medarot 4 , and Medarot 5 : Susutake Mura no Tenkо̄sei launched for Game Boy Color between 1999-2001. Medarot Navi , Medarot G , and Medarot 2 : CORE debuted for Game Boy Advance in 2001, 2002, and 2003, respectively. Medarot 2 : CORE's two versions got English releases titled Medabots : Metabee Version and Medabots : Rokusho Version in North America in 2003 and in Europe in 2002.

The franchise inspired Imagineer subsidiary SoWhat's Medarot S: Unlimited Nova smartphone game that launched on January 23.

The first Medabots ( Medarot ) game inspired a television anime series by Bee Train in 1999, and a sequel series titled Medarot Damashii ( Medabots Spirits ) in 2000. ADV licensed the series in North America, and Nelvana produced a dub for the first series. The dub aired on the Fox Kids network in 2001 before moving to ABC Family . Medabots Spirits then aired on ABC Family in 2003.

Delta Arts, the studio behind many of the recent Medabots games, shut down in April 2016.

