L'étoile de Paris en fleur Anime Film's Long Trailer Previews Theme Song

The official website for Paris ni Saku Étoile ( L'étoile de Paris en fleur or Étoile Blossoming in Paris), an original anime film from director Gorō Taniguchi ( Code Geass , One Piece Film Red ) and Arvo Animation , posted a 90-second trailer for the film on Wednesday. The trailer previews the film's theme song "Kaze ni Noru" (Ride the Wind) by the band Ryokuō-shoku Shakai .

The story follows two Japanese girls who never give up in reaching for étoile (stars) during the difficult times at the start of 20th century. Fujiko, who dreams of becoming a painter, and Chizuru, who is drawn into the world of ballet, meet by chance in Yokohama. Then, as if guided by fate, they meet again in Paris and work hard to follow their dreams together.

The film will open on March 13.

Ami Tōma stars as Fujiko and Lina Arashi stars as Chizuru. Taichi Saotome plays Ruslan.

Other cast members include:

Gorō Taniguchi ( Code Geass , One Piece Film Red ) is directing the film at Arvo Animation . Katsuya Kondō , a frequent character designer on Ghibli films such as Kiki's Delivery Service and Ponyo , is collaborating with Taniguchi for the first time by drafting the original character designs.

Reiko Yoshida ( Violet Evergarden , Maria Watches Over Us , Kaleido Star ) wrote the script, and Yū Yamashita ( Bunny Drop , Love Me, Love Me Not ) adapted Kondō's original character design for animation. Takayuki Hattori ( Mobile Suit Gundam: The Origin , Martian Successor Nadesico ) is composing the music.

Zerihan launched a manga adaptation of the film in Kodansha 's Afternoon magazine on November 25.