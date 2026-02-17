Crunchyroll to Stream One PIece TV Anime's Elbaph Arc

New arc begins on April 5

Image via One Piece franchise's X/Twitter account © Eiichiro Oda/Shueisha, Toei Animation

announced on Tuesday thatwill stream thetelevision anime's Elbaph arc beginning on April 5,. The dubbed episodes for episodes 1144-1155 of the Egghead Arc will also stream on March 24.

The Elbaph arc debuts in Japan on April 5.

Toei Animation

One Piece

andanime producer announced on October 28 that the anime is reducing its annual episode output to a maximum of 26 episodes moving forward starting in 2026. Following the conclusion of the Egghead arc last year, the anime is taking a three-month production hiatus from January-March 2026. The anime will return in April 2026 for the first of two(quarters of a year) with the start of the new Elbaph arc.

According to Toei Animation , the new schedule will allow episodes to "incorporate more content, tempo, and pacing of the manga while continuing to leverage the unique storytelling that is only possible with animation." Historically, with only few exceptions, the anime has aired most weeks since its premiere in 1999. However, the pace has slowed considerably over the years.

The Egghead arc in the anime debuted in January 2024. In mid-October 2024, the franchise announced that the anime's Egghead arc would pause to "recharge," and then the arc would continue in April 2025. Part 2 of the Egghead arc premiered with its first episode (1,123rd overall episode) on Fuji TV on April 5 and aired alongside a recap episode of Part 1 of the Egghead arc. The second episode (1,124th overall episode) aired on April 6 with its new timeslot at 11:15 p.m. JST (10:15 a.m. EDT).

During the Egghead arc's break, One Piece Log: Fish-Man Island Saga ; a 21-episode abridged version of the Fish-Man Island arc of the anime with reshot scenes, retouched art, and other improvements; aired in its place.