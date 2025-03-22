Koisuru One Piece Spinoff Gets Net Anime While Main Anime Airs Egghead Recap Before 1st New Episode on April 5

Anime resumes in new Sunday night timeslot on April 6 with 2nd new episode

The AnimeJapan 2025 event on Saturday announced that the One Piece anime will air a special recap episode of the Egghead arc so far on April 5 at 9:00 p.m. JST (8:00 a.m. EDT), along with the first new episode (episode 1,123) since the series paused new episodes. The first new episode will air immediately after the recap.

The series will then air the second new episode (episode 1,124) in the show's new timeslot of Sunday nights at 11:15 p.m. (10:15 a.n. EDT), on April 6. GRe4N BOYZ and muque perform the new opening and ending theme songs, respectively.

The event also revealed that the Koisuru One Piece spinoff manga is getting a series of net anime shorts that will stream daily from April 1-5 at 8:00 p.m. JST (7:00 a.m. EDT) each day on YouTube , Instagram, and TikTok .

The anime will star:

Ryōsuke Kanemoto as Luffy Yamamoto

as Luffy Yamamoto Ayane Sakura as Nami Koyama

as Nami Koyama Yūichi Nakamura as Usopp Nakatsugawa

Miki Kobayashi is producing the anime, and the series directors are Yū Kamatani and Hazuki Omoya . Hanao Iida is designing the characters, Midori Tanaka is the art director, Emi Nakajima is the color designer, and Kōsuke Ōhori is the director of photography. Ayaka Shiraishi is overseeing production.

Daiki Ihara launched Koisuru One Piece on the Shonen Jump+ service in June 2018, and the manga suspended serialization in November 2021. The manga's ninth volume shipped in April 2022. The gag manga follows high school students who have the same name as the members of the Straw Hat Pirates.

The stage presentation also revealed that One Piece is doing a collaboration with German soccer team Borussia Dortmund on March 30, and revealed a new "flagship" retail store called One Piece Base Shop will open in Shinjuku in winter 2025. Additionally there will be a One Piece Day event again this year in early August.

In mid-October, the staff of the One Piece anime announced that the current Egghead arc of the anime would pause to "recharge," and then the arc would continue in April 2025. The anime is currently airing One Piece Log: Fish-Man Island Saga , a 21-episode abridged version of the Fish-Man Island arc of the anime, with reshot scenes, retouched art, and other improvements.

The announcement at the time had said the anime would change its timeslot once it returned. To Be Hero X will air in what is currently One Piece 's timeslot, Sundays at 9:30 a.m. JST, starting on April 6.

Subaru Kimura will be the new voice of Franky.

The Egghead arc in the anime debuted in January 2024.

The ongoing anime adaptation of Eiichiro Oda 's One Piece manga premiered in 1999.

