Marika's Love Meter Malfunction Romantic Comedy Manga Gets AnimeFesta Anime

Manga centers on young man who can suddenly see love meters above others

AnimeFesta announced on Thursday that Rin Komugi 's Marika's Love Meter Malfunction ( Marika-chan wa Kōkando wa Bukkowareteiru ) manga is getting a television anime adaptation that will air in 2026.

WWWave Corporation publishes the romantic comedy manga in English on its Coolmic platform, and it describes the story:

Confessing to my childhood friend Marika was impossible for someone as unpopular as me. So, I did what any desperate boy would do—I wished upon a shooting star! When I woke up, that dream had come true?! I could see a love meter for people, just like in a love simulation game. Once I realized this was real and not a dream I went straight to see Marika. Her love meter was so low it had broken and practically fallen all the way to hell! If she hated me so much why was she so nice?! Is this how she really felt or...?!

The manga launched last year, and Suiseisha has been publishing the manga digitally. Suiseisha will start publishing the manga in print next year. The first and second volumes will ship on April 17.

WWWave Corporation owns the ComicFesta web manga service, as well as the AnimeFesta anime programming block. AnimeFesta (formerly Anime Zone and ComicFesta Anime ) has produced short anime adaptations of over 30 manga from ComicFesta in the past eight years, with many of the manga being adult or risqué in nature. The first AnimeFesta anime was On a Lustful Night Mingling with a Priest ( Sōryo to Majiwaru Shikiyoku no Yoru ni... ), whose Japanese title has led to AnimeFesta anime sometimes being called "Sōryo-waku" (Sōryo-type) by fans. Most of the anime series have two different versions: a "broadcast" version (the censored version aired on television), and a "premium" uncensored version distributed online. WWWave Corporation releases many of the anime titles in English on its Coolmic website, and recently began releasing anime on OceanVeil .