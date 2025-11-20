Chainsaw Man Anime Film Back at #1, Jujutsu Kaisen: Execution Drops to #2 in Japan

Image via Chainsaw Man anime's website © 2025 MAPPA/CHAINSAW MAN PROJECT ©Tatsuki Fujimoto/SHUEISHA

, the film based on the Reze Arc of'smanga, climbed back up from #4 to #1 in its ninth weekend. The film sold 217,000 tickets and earned 337,437,800 yen (about US$2.14 million) from Friday to Sunday. The film has sold a total of 5.72 million tickets and earned a cumulative total of 8,769,977,700 yen (about US$55.70 million).

The film opened on September 19 and debuted at #1 in its opening weekend, replacing the Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle - Akaza Sairai film, which had topped the box office for nine straight weeks. The film sold 807,000 tickets for 1,251,178,500 yen (about US$8.46 million) in its opening weekend.

Sony Pictures Entertainment (SPE) has acquired worldwide theatrical rights the film. The company opened the film in theaters in the United States on October 24.

Reina Ueda plays Reze in the film.





Image courtesy of GKIDS ©芥見下々／集英社・呪術廻戦製作委員会

Jujutsu Kaisen: Execution

compilation film dropped from #1 to #2 in its second weekend. The film sold 176,000 tickets from Friday to Sunday, and earned 258,305,200 yen (about US$1.64 million). The film has sold a total of 740,000 tickets earned a cumulative 1,124,842,000 yen (about US$7.14 million).

The film opened on November 7 and sold 417,700 tickets and earned 639,785,800 yen (about US$4.13 million) in its first three days.

The film, known as Jujutsu Kaisen: Execution -Shibuya Incident x The Culling Game Begins in Japan, is a compilation of the second season's "Shibuya Incident," along with the first two episodes of the third season (before the season premieres in January). The film opened on November 7 simultaneously on both IMAX screens and regular theaters.

Kōji Yusa voices the character Naoya Zen'in in the film.

The third season will premiere in Japan on January 8.





Image via Demon Slayer franchise's X/Twitter account ©Koyoharu Gotoge / SHUEISHA, Aniplex, ufotable

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle - Akaza Sairai , the first film in the Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle trilogy, came back up from #9 to #4 in its 18th weekend. The film earned 172,970,400 yen (about US$1.09 million) from Friday to Sunday. The film has sold a total of 26.04 million tickets and has earned a cumulative total of 37,927,589,200 yen (about US$240 million).

The film had sold a total of 23,042,671 tickets for 33,056,606,000 yen (about US$224 million) as of September 15, its 60th day in the Japanese box office. This made it the second highest-earning film of all time at the Japanese box office, surpassing Hayao Miyazaki and Studio Ghibli 's 2001 film Spirited Away .

The film opened in China on November 14, and it earned 373 million RMB (about US$52.53 million) in its first three days in China. The film's IMAX screenings in the country earned the equivalent of US$12.3 million, becoming the highest-earning and selling IMAX opening for a Japanese film in China. China's Ne Zha 2 is the only animated film with a higher IMAX opening in the country.

The film is now the highest-earning anime film of all time worldwide, as well as the highest-earning Japanese film of all time worldwide. The film has sold 89,177,796 tickets for 106,370,568,950 yen (about US$685 million) worldwide as of Sunday, November 16. This feat makes it the first Japanese film to earn over 100 billion yen (about US$644 million) worldwide.

Demon Slayer – Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Movie: Mugen Train , the October 2020 film from the same franchise , is currently the highest earning film in Japan, with a 40.75 billion yen (about US$277 million in current conversion) total take in Japan.

Evangelion: 1.0 You Are [Not] Alone debuted at #6 for the 30th anniversary monthly revival screenings of the Evangelion anime franchise 's six films in theaters across Japan. The film earned 95,645,600 yen (about US$607,100) in its first three days.

4K restoration screenings of Studio Ghibli 's Princess Mononoke film fell from #5 to #8 in its fourth weekend. The film earned 112,767,500 yen (about US$715,800) from Friday to Sunday, and has earned a total of 1,193,555,200 yen (about US$7.58 million).

The 4K remaster for Mamoru Oshii and Yoshitaka Amano 's 1985 original video anime Angel's Egg ( Tenshi no Tamago ) opened in Japan on November 14 in 10 theaters. The film earned 12 million yen (about US$76,150) in its first three days.

Sources: Kōgyō Tsūshin (link 2), comScore via KOFIC, Press release