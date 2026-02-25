Saint Seiya: Saintia Shō Memories Manga Miniseries to End on March 19

Image via Amazon ©Masami Kurumada, Chimaki Kuori, Akita Shoten

The April issue of Akita Shoten 's Champion RED magazine reported on February 19 that the limited miniseries of Chimaki Kuori 's Saint Seiya: Saintia Shō Memories manga is heading towards its finale in the next issue on March 19. Kuori confirmed in the creators' afterword section that there will be one more chapter in the serialization.

The limited miniseries launched in the magazine on November 19 with the story titled "Memory 4: Kōri no Tōshi" (Warrior of Ice). Kuori has been publishing the spinoff side stories to her Saint Seiya: Saintia Shō manga irregularly in Champion RED since July 2022, and it so far has had three "Memory" installments and two "Extra Memory" installments. Akita Shoten published the first compiled book volume of Saint Seiya: Saintia Shō Memories on February 19.

Kuori's Saint Seiya: Saintia Shō spinoff manga launched in Champion RED magazine in 2013, and it ended in July 2021. The manga's 16th and final volume shipped in January 2022 and had corrections and a revised ending. The manga inspired an anime series adaptation. The show premiered on Amazon Prime Video in Japan in December 2018. Crunchyroll streamed the series as it aired in Japan.

Masami Kurumada published the original Saint Seiya manga from 1986 to 1990. The manga has inspired a number of television anime, original video anime projects, anime films, and spinoff manga. The original series has 35 million copies in print.

Viz Media published the original manga in English under the title Saint Seiya: Knights of the Zodiac . ADV Films released Toei Animation 's anime adaptation with an English dub under the title Knights of the Zodiac , and later released it unedited under the title Saint Seiya . New Video Group later also released the series on DVD.

Knights of the Zodiac: Saint Seiya , the CG anime remake based on the original manga, debuted worldwide in July 2019. Saint Seiya: Knights of the Zodiac - Battle for Sanctuary - , the second season, debuted in July 2021. Saint Seiya: Knights of the Zodiac - Battle for Sanctuary - Part 2 , the next part, premiered in April 2024.

A live-action film of the manga titled Knights of the Zodiac opened in 2023.