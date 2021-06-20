Saint Seiya: Saintia Shō Manga Ends in July

Manga spinoff launched in 2013, inspired net anime in 2018

The August issue of Akita Shoten 's Champion RED magazine revealed on Friday that Chimaki Kuori 's Saint Seiya: Saintia Shō spinoff manga will end in the magazine's next issue on July 19.

Kuori had written in the afterword to the 15th volume of the manga in April that the manga was approaching its ending. Kuori alluded to the manga continuing even after announcing in 2018 that it was approaching its climax, but assured readers that this time the story was truly approaching its conclusion.

Seven Seas Entertainment licensed the manga, and it describes the story:

In the wake of a space-wide civil war instigated by Saga–the Gemini Gold Saint–a new team of Saints comes together with the goal of protecting their goddess Athena. This first all-woman team of armored warriors, powered by the Zodiac, will use their cunning, strength, and compassion to defend their worlds and oppose their very destinies.

The manga launched in Champion RED magazine in 2013. Seven Seas Entertainment published the manga's 12th volume on February 9.

The manga inspired an anime series adaptation. The show premiered on Amazon Prime Video in Japan in December 2018. Crunchyroll streamed the series as it aired in Japan.