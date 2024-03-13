Saint Seiya: Knights of the Zodiac - Battle for Sanctuary - Part 2's Trailer Unveils April 1 Debut

New key visual also revealed

Toei Animation revealed in a new trailer on Thursday that Saint Seiya: Knights of the Zodiac - Battle for Sanctuary - Part 2 , the next part of the CG anime remake of Masami Kurumada 's Saint Seiya ( Knights of the Zodiac ) manga, will premiere on April 1. The staff also revealed a new key visual.

Image via Knights of the Zodiac - Battle for Sanctuary's Twitter © Masami Kurumada / Toei Animation

Crunchyroll will stream the season in North America, Central America, South America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, the Middle East, and the CIS. Crunchyroll describes the story:

Time is running out! Only five hours remain before the god-killer arrow lodged in Athena's chest will kill the goddess. The powerful Grand Master is the only one who can save her life, but to even reach the Grand Master's chambers, Seiya and his fellow Bronze Knights must ascend Sanctuary and pass through all Twelve Houses, each temple guarded by a Gold Knight. Not everyone will complete the journey and reach the summit of Sanctuary where a shocking surprise awaits.

The first part of the first season debuted worldwide on Netflix in July 2019. The second part then debuted in January 2020, for a total of 12 episodes in the first season. Saint Seiya: Knights of the Zodiac - Battle for Sanctuary - , the second season, debuted on Crunchyroll on July 31 and also has 12 episodes.

Yoshiharu Ashino ( Tweeny Witches , CROSS ANGE Rondo of Angel and Dragon ) directed the two series at Toei Animation . Eugene Son ( Duel Masters , B-Legend! Battle Bedaman script writer) was the story editor and head writer. Terumi Nishii ( JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Diamond Is Unbreakable , Penguindrum ) designed the characters, and Takashi Okazaki ( Afro Samurai manga creator, Summer Wars character designer) designed the armor.