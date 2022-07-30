Saint Seiya: Knights of the Zodiac - Battle for Sanctuary CG Anime Streams on Crunchyroll on July 31

Subtitled, dubbed versions of anime premiere on same day

Crunchyroll announced on Tuesday that it will stream the first two episodes of the Saint Seiya: Knights of the Zodiac - Battle for Sanctuary - , the second season of the CG anime remake of Masami Kurumada 's Saint Seiya ( Knights of the Zodiac ) manga, on July 31 at 4:00 p.m. EDT. The anime will stream in North America, Central America, South America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, the Middle East, and, the Commonwealth of Independent States.

The subtitled and dubbed versions of the anime will premiere on the same day. Crunchyroll confirmed on a livestream earlier this month that it will stream the anime with subtitles as well as with dubs in English, Latin American Spanish, and Brazilian Portuguese.

The returning English cast includes:

Crunchyroll describes the anime:

The young warriors who protect the goddess Athena are known as the Knights of the Zodiac . One young orphan, Seiya, is destined to become the Pegasus Knight. Athena has been born into this world, but this time under a dark prophecy that she will lose the war against Poseidon and Hades, and lead mankind to ruin. Seiya stands up against the prophecy, willing to protect her at all cost. But now a god-killer arrow has struck her heart. To save her life, Seiya must ascend Sanctuary and defeat twelve legendary Gold Knights - and he only has twelve hours to do it. Will he make it? And what will happen to the dark prophecy if he succeeds?

The first part, consisting of the first six episodes, debuted worldwide in July 2019. The anime's first 12-episode season covers the story from the Galaxian Wars to Silver Saints arcs of the manga.

Yoshiharu Ashino ( Tweeny Witches , CROSS ANGE Rondo of Angel and Dragon ) directed the series at Toei Animation . Eugene Son ( Duel Masters , B-Legend! Battle Bedaman script writer) was the story editor and head writer. Terumi Nishii ( JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Diamond Is Unbreakable , Penguindrum ) designed the characters, and Takashi Okazaki ( Afro Samurai manga creator, Summer Wars character designer) designed the armor.



Source: Crunchyroll (Joseph Luster)