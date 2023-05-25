Delicious in Dungeon Anime's Teaser Trailer Reveals Main Cast, More Staff, January 2024 Debut

Kadokawa started streaming the teaser promotional video of Studio Trigger 's television anime of Ryōko Kui 's Delicious in Dungeon ( Dungeon Meshi ) manga on Thursday, which revealed the anime's main cast and staff. Kadokawa also revealed the show's January 2024 premiere and a new teaser visual.

©Ryoko Kui,KADOKAWA/Delicious in Dungeon PARTNERS

The anime's main cast includes:

Kentarō Kumagai as Laios

©Ryoko Kui,KADOKAWA/Delicious in Dungeon PARTNERS

Sayaka Senbongi as Marcille

©Ryoko Kui,KADOKAWA/Delicious in Dungeon PARTNERS

Asuna Tomari as Chilchuck

©Ryoko Kui,KADOKAWA/Delicious in Dungeon PARTNERS

Hiroshi Naka as Senshi

©Ryoko Kui,KADOKAWA/Delicious in Dungeon PARTNERS

Yoshihiro Miyajima ( SSSS.Dynazenon film, episode director for SSSS.Gridman ) is directing the anime at Trigger . Kimiko Ueno ( The Royal Tutor , Chimimo , Eternal Boys ) is overseeing the series scripts, Naoki Takeda (chief animation director for BNA: Brand New Animal ) is designing the characters, and Yasunori Mitsuda ( Chrono Trigger , Xenoblade Chronicles , Black Butler: Book of Circus ) is composing the music.

The staff have also opened an official English Twitter account for the anime and official hashtag #deliciousindungeon.

©Ryoko Kui,KADOKAWA/Delicious in Dungeon PARTNERS

What do you get when you cross dungeon adventures and food manga? You get Delicious in Dungeon , where we find our troupe of adventurers on a mission to save their lost team member while figuring out how to survive on the food that the dungeon provides. When young adventurer Laios and his company are attacked and soundly thrashed by a dragon deep in a dungeon, the party loses all its money and provisions. They're eager to get right back to it, but there's just one problem: if they set out with no food or coin to speak of, they're sure to eat it on the way! But Laios comes up with a brilliant idea: "Let's eat the monsters!" Slimes, basilisks, mimics, and even dragons...none are safe from the appetites of these dungeon-crawling gourmands!

licensed the manga, and it describes the story:

Kui launched the manga in Kadokawa 's Harta magazine in February 2014, and Kadokawa released the manga's 12th compiled volume in August 2022. The 11th volume revealed in September 2021 that the series was reaching its climax.

The manga was nominated for the ninth Manga Taisho awards in 2016, and the 12th Manga Taisho awards in 2019. The series also topped the Kono Manga ga Sugoi! 2016 list of top 20 manga for male readers. The manga ranked at #13 on Da Vinci magazine's comic rankings for 2015, and more recently, #35 in 2020.

Studio Trigger produced a 30-second animated commercial to promote the manga's eighth volume in September 2019.

Source: Press release



Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. One or more of the companies mentioned in this article are part of the Kadokawa Group of Companies.