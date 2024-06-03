Filipino Live-Action Voltes V: Legacy Project Gets Film Edition in Japan With New Scenes

Film opens on October 18, with 'special edition' of series also airing this fall

Toei announced on Tuesday that Voltes V: Legacy , the Filipino live-action remake of the classic Voltes V mecha anime, will have an "Ultra Electromagnetic Edition" compilation film that will open in Japan on October 18, with added new scenes not in the original Filipino version. The screenings will include both the original Filipino audio with Japanese subtitles, as well as a Japanese dub . In addition, a "special edition" of the Voltes V: Legacy series will air on Tokyo MX this fall.

Toei will offer a new Blu-ray Disc release of the original Voltes V anime on September 11.

The live-action project first had a theatrical screening run in April 2023 in the Philippines. Voltes V: Legacy - The Cinematic Experience covered the first part of the series. The series then premiered on the GMA-7 channel in May 2023, and aired until September 2023.

The original anime series follows five young pilots, each in command of a machine that can combine together to form the titular fighting mecha Voltes V. Using the robot, the pilots slowly beat back the alien invasion of Earth by the Boazanians, who are led by the mighty Prince Heinell.

Chō Denji Machine Voltes V is the second part of director Tadao Nagahama 's "Romance Super Robot Trilogy" ( Chō Denji Robo Combattler V forms the first part, and Tōshō Daimos is the third part). Voltes V originally aired in Japan in 1977.

Voltes V ( Chō Denji Machine Voltes V ) first aired in the Philippines on GMA-7 with an English dub in 1978. With only five episodes left in the Voltes V airing, then-Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos banned Voltes V and other anime airing on television due to "excessive violence." In 1986, after Marcos was ousted, PTV-4 began airing both series again. Voltes V also aired on ABS-CBN in 1986, and on IBC-13 in 1989 (which dubbed the first 11 episodes in Tagalog). GMA-7 aired Voltes V again in 1999 with a Filipino dub . HERO TV also aired a Filipino re- dub of Voltes V in 2005. GMA-7 most recently aired a redubbed version in 2017. Telesuccess Productions, Toei 's Philippine-based licensing company, holds the Philippine license to Voltes V .