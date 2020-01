Philippines' GMA Network Reveals Live-Action Voltes V Legacy Series

Teaser trailer for new live-action Filipino series also unveiled

Philippine television network GMA-7 announced on Wednesday that it is producing a live-action series remake of the classic Voltes V mecha anime. GMA-7 revealed a teaser trailer, but did not reveal a premiere date for the series. GMA-7 acquired the license through Telesuccess Productions, Toei 's Philippine-based licensing company.

The below video is region-locked and viewable only in the Philippines

The original anime series follows five young pilots, each in command of a machine that can combine together to form the titular fighting mecha Voltes V. Using the robot, the pilots slowly beat back the alien invasion of Earth by the Boazanians, who are led by the mighty Prince Heinell.

Voltes V ( Chō Denji Machine Voltes V ) first aired in the Philippines on GMA-7 with an English dub in 1978. With only five episodes left in the Voltes V airing, then-Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos banned Voltes V and other anime airing on television due to "excessive violence." In 1986, after Marcos was ousted, PTV-4 began airing both series again. Voltes V also aired on ABS-CBN in 1986, and on IBC-13 in 1989 (which dubbed the first 11 episodes in Tagalog). GMA-7 aired Voltes V again in 1999 with a Tagalog dub . HERO TV also aired a Tagalog re- dub of Voltes V in 2005. GMA-7 most recently aired a redubbed version in 2017. Telesuccess Productions holds the Philippine license to Voltes V .

Chō Denji Machine Voltes V is the second part of director Tadao Nagahama 's "Romance Super Robot Trilogy" ( Chō Denji Robo Combattler V forms the first part, and Tōshō Daimos is the third part). Voltes V originally aired in Japan in 1977.

Thanks to Tyrell Landsberg and Ian Pete Titular for the news tip.