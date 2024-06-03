'Don't Toy with Me, Miss Nagatoro' Manga Ends in 3 Chapters

Manga ends with chapter 154

Image via Kodansha USA Publishing © Nanashi, Kodansha, Kodansha USA Publishing

Ijiranaide, Nagatoro-san

announced on X/Twitter on Tuesday that their) manga will end in three chapters. Chapter 154 will be the final one.

Nanashi debuted the manga on Kodansha 's Magazine Pocket website in November 2017. Kodansha published the manga's 19th compiled book volume on April 9.

Kodansha USA Publishing releases the manga in English, and it describes the romantic comedy story:

Nagatoro is a freshman in high school who loves teasing and torturing her older male classmate! What's her motivation and why does Senpai put up with her? Does Nagatoro just want to create misery for Senpai? Or maybe she secretly likes him?

The manga inspired an anime that premiered in April 2021. Crunchyroll streamed the anime as it aired in Japan.

Don't Toy with Me, Miss Nagatoro 2nd Attack ( Ijiranaide, Nagatoro-san 2nd Attack ), the anime's second season, premiered in January 2023 on television in Japan. ABEMA streams new episodes a week before they air on television, but it premiered the first episode at the same time as the TV premiere. Crunchyroll streamed the anime as it aired in Japan.