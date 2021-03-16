'Don't Toy with Me, Miss Nagatoro' Anime's 2nd Promo Video Unveils April 10 Premiere

The official website for the anime of Nanashi 's Don't Toy with Me, Miss Nagatoro ( Ijiranaide, Nagatoro-san ) manga posted the anime's second full promotional video on Tuesday. The video announces that the anime will premiere on April 10, and it features the three "Nagatoro Friends" as played by Mikako Komatsu , Aina Suzuki , and Shiori Izawa . The video ends with a tease of an important character from the manga.

The series will premiere on the Tokyo MX and BS11 channels on April 10 at 25:00 (effectively, April 11 at 1:00 a.m.) It will also run on MBS and AT-X . The cast and staff will appear in a talk segment during an advance screening of the anime on March 27 at Tokyo's Ikebukuro Human Cinema theater and on March 28 at Tokyo's Shinjuku Wald 9 theater.

Vertical publishes the manga in English, and it describes the romantic comedy story:

Mischievous Nagatoro-san always bugs Senpai to get a reaction out of him.

What is her motivation? Does she just want to create misery for Senpai ?

Or maybe she secretly likes him?

The cast includes:

Sumire Uesaka as Nagatoro

as Nagatoro Daiki Yamashita as Senpai

as Mikako Komatsu as Gamo-chan

as Gamo-chan Aina Suzuki as Yosshii

as Yosshii Shiori Izawa as Sakura

Hirokazu Hanai ( Dances with the Dragons ) is directing the anime at Telecom Animation Film , and Taku Kishimoto ( ERASED , 2019's Fruits Basket , Haikyu!! ) is supervising the series scripts. Misaki Suzuki (sub-character designs on Lupin the Third: Part 5 , Tari Tari ) is designing the characters, and Gin (Busted Rose) from Pop Team Epic and Why the Hell are You Here, Teacher!? is composing the music.

Uesaka is performing the anime's opening theme song.

Nanashi debuted the manga on Kodansha 's Magazine Pocket website in November 2017. The 10th compiled volume shipped in Japan on March 9, and Kodansha Comics will publish the sixth volume in English on March 23.