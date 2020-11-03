Don't Toy with Me, Miss Nagatoro Anime's Cast, Spring 2021 Premiere Listed

Kodansha 's cover image for Nanashi 's ninth Don't Toy with Me, Miss Nagatoro ( Ijiranaide, Nagatoro-san ) manga volume shows the manga's wraparound jacket band, which lists the anime's cast and spring 2021 premiere date.

The cast includes:

The anime's staff previously announced that Sumire Uesaka would voice the titular heroine Nagatoro.

Vertical publishes the manga in English, and it describes the romantic comedy story:

Mischievous Nagatoro-san always bugs Senpai to get a reaction out of him.

What is her motivation? Does she just want to create misery for Senpai?

Or maybe she secretly likes him?

Hirokazu Hanai ( Dances with the Dragons ) is directing the anime at Telecom Animation Film , and Taku Kishimoto ( ERASED , 2019's Fruits Basket , Haikyu!! ) is supervising the series scripts. Misaki Suzuki (sub-character designs on Lupin the Third: Part 5 , Tari Tari ) is designing the characters, and Gin (Busted Rose) from Pop Team Epic and Why the Hell are You Here, Teacher!? is composing the music.

Nanashi debuted the manga on Kodansha 's Magazine Pocket website in November 2017. The ninth compiled volume will ship in Japan on November 9, and Vertical published the fourth volume in English on August 25.

Source: Kodansha