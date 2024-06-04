×
Rusty Rabbit Game's Trailer Reveals September 24 Launch, Takaya Kuroda as Main Character

posted on by Alex Mateo
Yakuza/Like a Dragon's Kiryu actor voices Stamp in game by Gen Urobuchi

NetEase Games announced on Tuesday that it and Nitroplus' new Rusty Rabbit side-scrolling game will launch on September 24 on PlayStation 5 and PC via Steam. PS5 players who pre-order will have early access to the game on September 21. The company streamed an English-subtitled trailer that previews the story and characters, and it reveals that Takaya Kuroda (Kazuma Kiryu in Yakuza/Like a Dragon) is voicing the main character Stamp.

The game's official website describes the game's story:

Stamp, a rabbit living on the planet humanity abandoned spends his days collecting junk and tinkering with machines. In a stroke of bad luck, Stamp crashes down into the lower levels. There he finds D-TAM, a terminal for storing information. Using the D-TAM scattered throughout, he finds info related to his missing daughter and a hidden truth about the world they live in. Thus his journey begins.

Gen Urobuchi (Fate/Zero, Puella Magi Madoka Magica) is credited for the game's conceptual development and screenplay.

