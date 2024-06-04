Yukari Tamura Delays 3 Concerts Due to Pneumonia, Vocal Cord Inflammation

Tamura ordered by doctor to rest her voice for 10 days

Earlier this week, the official website of singer and voice actressconfirmed the postponement of three scheduled concerts on her "LOVE♡LIVE 2024 *Honey bunny*" tour, due to pneumonia and acute vocal cord inflammation.

In the announcement on Sunday, Tamura's staff explained that Tamura complained of throat problems after her performance at the J:COM Hall Hachioji in Tokyo on Saturday. Tamura was scheduled to have another performance at the same venue on Sunday, but she was still having difficulty singing for a long period of time, and the staff decided to postpone the concert. The staff added that they are currently figuring out a rescheduled date for the concert, but noted that the performance may be canceled if they are unable to adjust the date.

In another announcement on Monday, Tamura's staff reported that Tamura went to see a doctor to have her sore throat checked, and she was diagnosed with pneumonia and a voice disorder caused by acute vocal cord inflammation. The doctor ordered Tamura to not use her voice and rest for 10 days. Tamura's staff decided to postpone two more scheduled performances for her " Yukari Tamura LOVE♡LIVE 2024 *Honey bunny*" concert on June 8 at the Urayasu City Cultural Hall in Chiba, and on June 9 at the Tochigi Prefectural Cultural Center in Utsunomiya city. Tamura's staff are currently determining the rescheduled dates along with the postponed performance on June 2, but again noted that the performances might be canceled if they are unable to make the necessary arrangements.

Aside from the three affected dates, Tamura has several other scheduled performances for her " Yukari Tamura LOVE♡LIVE 2024 *Honey bunny*" concert in late June until early September.

Tamura is known for her roles as Nanoha Takamachi in Magical Girl Lyrical Nanoha , Ranpha Franboise in Galaxy Angel , Yamada in B Gata H Kei - Yamada’s First Time , and Pucchan/Rino Rando in Best Student Council among others, where she also performed the series' theme songs.