HIDIVE to Stream Dungeon People Anime

HIDIVE announced on Tuesday that it will stream the television anime of Sui Hutami 's Dungeon People ( Dungeon no Naka no Hito ) manga in July for the summer 2024 season. The company will also screen the North American premiere of the anime's first episode at this year's Anime Expo event on July 6 at 5:45 p.m. PDT.

The anime will debut on July 5 on the Animeism programming block of MBS , TBS , and BS-TBS . The show will also air on AT-X starting on July 8.

The anime's cast includes (Note: character name romanizations are not official):

Sayaka Yamai ( Fantasy Bishōjo Juniku Ojisan to ) is directing the anime at OLM. Toshimitsu Takeuchi ( Saint Seiya: Soul of Gold , ēlDLIVE , Weiß Survive R ) is supervising the series' scripts. Hiromi Nakayama ( ODDTAXI , Odd Taxi: In the Woods ) is designing the characters. Pieru and LASTorder are composing the music at U's Music . Yayoi Tateishi is the sound director at Bushiroad Move .

Seven Seas Entertainment is releasing the manga in English, and it describes the story:

Clay was trained by her father to be an expert member of the thieves' guild. Since her father disappeared three years ago, she's been using her skills to search for him in a dungeon filled with goblins, a Minotaur, and all manner of other dangerous creatures. When Clay reaches deeper than anyone ever has before, she meets the caretaker of the dungeon. To her surprise, Clay is invited to join the staff! And thus begins Clay's new job--to learn the inner workings and behind-the-scenes secrets of the dungeon from the inside.

Hutami launched the manga on the Web Action manga website in 2020. Futabasha published the manga's fourth compiled book volume in August 2023, and will publish the fifth volume on June 20. Seven Seas Entertainment published the manga's third volume in December 2023, and will publish the fourth volume on September 17.



