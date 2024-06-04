×
Anime Expo Hosts Actor Meru Nukumi, Voice Actors Mamoru Miyano, Daiki Yamashita, Henta Miyake

posted on by Adriana Hazra
Cast members of My Hero Academia THE MOVIE: You're Next film attend event as guests

Image via Anime Expo's website
Anime Expo announced on Monday that it will host the cast members of My Hero Academia THE MOVIE: You're Next (My Hero Academia: You're Next), the fourth anime film in the My Hero Academia franchise. The event will host actor and model for Shogakukan's CanCam magazine Meru Nukumi, as well as voice actors Mamoru Miyano (Death Note, Mobile Suit Gundam 00), Daiki Yamashita (My Hero Academia's Deku, Gaist Crusher, Yowamushi Pedal), and Kenta Miyake (My Hero Academia's All Might, JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Stardust Crusaders).

Mamoru Miyano and Meru Nukumi play original characters Giulio and Anna, respectively, in the upcoming film. The film will premiere on August 2.

Anime Expo will also host Delicious in Dungeon manga creator Ryōko Kui and CloverWorks president and producer Akira Shimizu at this year's event. Other panels at this year's event include:

The event will also host manga creator and illustrator Acky Bright, director and mechanical designer Shōji Kawamori, voice actress Sayaka Ōhara, scenario writer Ryukishi07 (Higurashi: When They Cry, Umineko - When They Cry franchises), Nihon Falcom president Toshihiro Kondo, and Studio Ghibli art director Youichi Nishikawa.

Anime Expo 2024 will take place at the Los Angeles Convention Center on July 4-7.

Source: Anime Expo's Instagram account (link 2) (link 3) (link 4)

