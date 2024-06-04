News
Anime Expo Hosts Actor Meru Nukumi, Voice Actors Mamoru Miyano, Daiki Yamashita, Henta Miyake
posted on by Adriana Hazra
Mamoru Miyano and Meru Nukumi play original characters Giulio and Anna, respectively, in the upcoming film. The film will premiere on August 2.
Anime Expo will also host Delicious in Dungeon manga creator Ryōko Kui and CloverWorks president and producer Akira Shimizu at this year's event. Other panels at this year's event include:
- Sword Art Online Alternative: Gun Gale Online II with voice actor Tomori Kusunoki (LLENN) and producer Wataru Hashimoto
- Fate/Grand Order seventh anniversary with voice actors Ayako Kawasumi, Nobunaga Shimazaki, Rumi Okubo, and part 2 director YOSHIKI Kanо̄
- Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba fifth anniversary with voice actors Natsuki Hanae (Tanjiro), Takahiro Sakurai (Giyu), and producer Yūma Takahashi
- Blue Exorcist Special Event with voice actor Nobuhiko Okamoto (Rin Okumura)
- HATSUNE MIKU: COLORFUL STAGE! with voice actors Ai Furihata (Airi Momoi) and Mayu Yoshioka (Haruka Kiritani)
- Skydance Animation and Production I.G's Terminator Zero anime series based on the Terminator film franchise
- World premiere screening of the first episode of GoHands' Momentary Lily original anime
- The Blue Wolves of Mibu anime's world premiere
- The Magical Girl and The Evil Lieutenant Used to Be Archenemies anime's premiere
- Plus-Sized Elf anime's world premiere
- World premiere of episodes 0 and 1 of the Kinnikuman: Perfect Origin Arc anime
- World premiere of the Haigakura anime
- North American premiere of the 2.5 Dimensional Seduction anime
- North American premiere the I Parry Everything anime
- "Tametomo: Saga Prefecture Kamimine Town Anime" for the web anime Chinzei Hachirō Tametomo (also known as Minamoto no Tametomo)
The event will also host manga creator and illustrator Acky Bright, director and mechanical designer Shōji Kawamori, voice actress Sayaka Ōhara, scenario writer Ryukishi07 (Higurashi: When They Cry, Umineko - When They Cry franchises), Nihon Falcom president Toshihiro Kondo, and Studio Ghibli art director Youichi Nishikawa.
Anime Expo 2024 will take place at the Los Angeles Convention Center on July 4-7.
Source: Anime Expo's Instagram account (link 2) (link 3) (link 4)