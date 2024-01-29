My Hero Academia Anime's 4th Film Reveals Trailer, Visual, Title, August 2 Premiere

The official website and Twitter account for the fourth anime film in the My Hero Academia franchise revealed a trailer, visual, title, staff, and August 2 premiere in Japan. The film will be titled My Hero Academia the Movie: You're Next ( My Hero Academia : You're Next ).

Image via My Hero Academia: You're Next film's Twitter account © 堀越耕平／集英社 僕のヒーローアカデミア 製作委員会

Tensai Okamura ( Darker than Black ) is direcing the film at BONES . Returning staff members from the television series and previous films include scriptwriter Yōsuke Kuroda , character designer Yoshihiko Umakoshi , and composer Yuki Hayashi .

Image via My Hero Academia's website ©「僕のヒーローアカデミア THE MOVIE」製作委員会 ©堀越耕平／集英社

Original manga creatorwill serve as the general supervisor and original character designer. The film will have an original story that will take place around the same time as where the TV anime is currently, with the collapse of safe society. In the film, a mysterious giant fortress and a man who resembles the former "Symbol of Peace" suddenly appear in a society that has collapsed due to war.

The anime franchise has previously had three films. The My Hero Academia: Two Heroes film opened in Japan in July 2018. The second film, My Hero Academia: Heroes Rising , opened in Japan in December 2019. My Hero Academia THE MOVIE: World Heroes' Mission opened in Japan in August 2021. The film opened in the United States in October 2021, and eventually earned more than US$10 million.

The seventh season of the My Hero Academia television anime will debut on April 6 with a four-episode My Hero Academia Memories special. The main season seven anime (starting with episode 139 of the overall anime) will then debut on May 4.

The anime's sixth season premiered in October 2022. The season aired for two continuous cours (quarter of a year) for a total of 25 episodes. Crunchyroll streamed the anime as it aired in Japan, and it is also streaming an English dub . Toonami is airing the anime. The My Hero Academia UA Heroes Battle special anime episode debuted in October.