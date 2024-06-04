Princess Maker 2 Regeneration Game Delayed on PS4/PS5 to August 8 to Alter Content

Bust enlargement items, father & butler marriage endings to be removed; no delays or changes listed for Switch, PC

Princess Maker 2 Regeneration

PlayStation

The official website for the game announced last week that the game's4 and5 release has been delayed to August 8, due to changes to the game to comply with "ethical standards." The changes include the removal of items that increase the bust size of the central daughter character, as well as the removal of the "Marriage with Father" and "Marriage with Butler" endings.

The announcement does not mention any content changes for the game's Switch and Steam (PC) versions, nor does it mention any change in those versions' July 11 release date.

The English release of Tsukihime -A piece of blue glass moon- , the remake of Type-Moon 's Tsukihime dōjin visual novel game, will also similarly ship with altered pages for the included artbook for its Physical Limited Edition for the PS4. The same Physical Limited Edition for the Switch will ship with no alterations.

Princess Maker 2 Regeneration will launch for Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and PC via Steam . It was originally slated for a December 21, 2023 launch, but was later delayed to a May 30, 2024 launch, before again being delayed July 11.

Yonago Gainax and Takami Akai produced a new animated cutscene as well as new art for the game.

The game commemorates the 30th anniversary of the Princess Maker 2 game's release. Gainax released the Princess Maker 2 game in 1993. Gainax and Korean game publisher CFK launched the Princess Maker 2: Refine game, the 2004 Windows remake of Princess Maker 2 , on PC via Steam in 2016.

CFK released the Princess Maker: Faery Tales Come True ( Princess Maker: Yumemiru Yōsei ), and the Princess Maker Go! Go! Princess games for the Nintendo Switch and PC via Steam in 2019.

Princess Maker: Yumemiru Yōsei originally launched for the PlayStation in 1997, and later came out on Windows, Sega Saturn, and Sega Dreamcast. Princess Maker Go! Go! Princess is a board game featuring characters from the Princess Maker franchise . The game originally launched in 1999 for the PlayStation .

Gainax 's Takami Akai conceived, designed, and directed the franchise , which was among the first games in the " bishōjo simulation" genre. Gainax released the original Princess Maker game in 1991 on the MSX platform. Gainax released Princess Maker 5 on the PC in 2007, and on the PS2 and PSP in 2008. Mgame released a Princess Maker game for iOS and Android devices in September 2015. The games inspired the Petite Princess Yucie manga and 26-episode TV anime in 2002.

