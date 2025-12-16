News
Marriage Toxin TV Anime Reveals Trailer, More Cast & Staff
posted on by Adriana Hazra
Shueisha revealed on Tuesday a trailer, more cast and staff members, and a new key visual for the television anime for Jōmyaku and artist Mizuki Yoda's Marriage Toxin manga.
The newly announced cast members include:
Newly announced staff members include:
- Sub Character Design: Yurika Sako
- Costume Design: Kotono
- Prop Design: Ayumi Nagaki, Ryō Hirata
- Art Design: Toshiki Amata
- Art: Bihou
- Color Design: Hiroko Umezaki
- Photography Director: Gō Kanbayashi
- 3DCG: SANZIGEN Inc.
- CG Animation Director: Taiki Nagashima
- Editing: Kumiko Sakamoto
- Sound Director: Haru Yamada
- Sound Effects: Tomokazu Mii
The anime will premiere in April 2026, and will air on Tuesdays on Kansai TV and Fuji TV's new Tuesday night programming block, titled "Ka-Anival!!"
The series stars:
- Haruki Ishiya as Hikaru Gero
- Shion Wakayama as Mei Kinosaki
Motonobu Hori (Carole & Tuesday) is directing the anime at Bones Film with production supervision by BONES. Kimiko Ueno (Astro Note) is in charge of the script and series composition. Taisei Iwasaki (BELLE) and Yuma Yamaguchi (Metallic Rouge) are composing the music. Kōhei Tokuoka (The Fragrant Flower Blooms With Dignity) is serving as chief animation director and is also the character designer.
Shueisha describes the anime:
For centuries, the deadly arts have been perfected by those known as the Masters. Among them, the Poison Masters of the Five Great Families hold the most fearsome power and influence. Hikaru Gero, heir to the Poison Masters' Gero Family, has lived his entire life in the underworld, far removed from love or marriage.
But when the Gero Family head decrees that Hikaru's sister must bear an heir to preserve the bloodline – by force if necessary – Hikaru resolves to protect her at all costs. It is then that Hikaru encounters Mei Kinosaki, a brilliant marriage swindler who becomes the target of his latest job. Realizing that the only way of solving the family succession problem and protecting his sister is through marriage, Hikaru impulsively asks Mei for help in finding a bride.
“That's the first time anyone's ever proposed like that.”
And so, with the cunning marriage swindler Mei as his advisor, elite assassin Hikaru embarks on the most challenging mission of his life: finding a wife!
Their goal: the ultimate marriage.
This is the world's toughest mission for love, brought to you by the ultimate duo – an assassin and a marriage swindler!
To win love, you've got to play with poison. A high-stakes mission for the ultimate duo begins!
Jōmyaku and Yoda launched the manga on the Shonen Jump+ app in April 2022. Shueisha published the manga's 15th compiled book volume on October 3 and will ship the 16th volume on January 5. Viz Media licensed the manga. The manga is also in English on Shueisha's MANGA Plus app.
Source: Press release