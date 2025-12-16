Marriage Toxin TV Anime Reveals Trailer, More Cast & Staff

Shueisha revealed on Tuesday a trailer, more cast and staff members, and a new key visual for the television anime for Jōmyaku and artist Mizuki Yoda 's Marriage Toxin manga.

The newly announced cast members include:

Newly announced staff members include:

The anime will premiere in April 2026, and will air on Tuesdays on Kansai TV and Fuji TV 's new Tuesday night programming block, titled "Ka-Anival!!"

The series stars:

Motonobu Hori ( Carole & Tuesday ) is directing the anime at Bones Film with production supervision by BONES . Kimiko Ueno ( Astro Note ) is in charge of the script and series composition. Taisei Iwasaki ( BELLE ) and Yuma Yamaguchi ( Metallic Rouge ) are composing the music. Kōhei Tokuoka ( The Fragrant Flower Blooms With Dignity ) is serving as chief animation director and is also the character designer.

Shueisha describes the anime:

But when the Gero Family head decrees that Hikaru's sister must bear an heir to preserve the bloodline – by force if necessary – Hikaru resolves to protect her at all costs. It is then that Hikaru encounters Mei Kinosaki, a brilliant marriage swindler who becomes the target of his latest job. Realizing that the only way of solving the family succession problem and protecting his sister is through marriage, Hikaru impulsively asks Mei for help in finding a bride.

“That's the first time anyone's ever proposed like that.”

And so, with the cunning marriage swindler Mei as his advisor, elite assassin Hikaru embarks on the most challenging mission of his life: finding a wife!

Their goal: the ultimate marriage.

This is the world's toughest mission for love, brought to you by the ultimate duo – an assassin and a marriage swindler!

To win love, you've got to play with poison. A high-stakes mission for the ultimate duo begins!