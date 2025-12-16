News
Marriage Toxin TV Anime Reveals Trailer, More Cast & Staff

posted on by Adriana Hazra
New key visual also revealed for anime premiering in April 2026

Shueisha revealed on Tuesday a trailer, more cast and staff members, and a new key visual for the television anime for Jōmyaku and artist Mizuki Yoda's Marriage Toxin manga.

The newly announced cast members include:

Anna Nagase as Kyoko Himekawa, who works to recover art that has been unjustly taken and return it to its rightful owners
Mariya Ise as Shizuku Ushio, a businesswoman of the underworld and a Water Master
Asaki Yuikawa as Shiori Ureshino, a college student and the heir to Balzak, a major party supply corporation worth 1.5 trillion yen
Sōma Saitō as Genya Naruko, the direct descendant of the Sound Master lineage who possesses a unique aura and distinctive way with words
Hinano Shirahama as Kimie Arashiyama, a Hamster Master who is a branch descendent of the Beast Master bloodline
Simba Tsuchiya as Piichi Nakagawa, an ordinary human, but a genetic anomaly with abilities far beyond a Master
Haruka Shiraishi as Akari Gero
Isamu Yūsen as Toshiki Hanamaki
Newly announced staff members include:

The anime will premiere in April 2026, and will air on Tuesdays on Kansai TV and Fuji TV's new Tuesday night programming block, titled "Ka-Anival!!"

The series stars:

Motonobu Hori (Carole & Tuesday) is directing the anime at Bones Film with production supervision by BONES. Kimiko Ueno (Astro Note) is in charge of the script and series composition. Taisei Iwasaki (BELLE) and Yuma Yamaguchi (Metallic Rouge) are composing the music. Kōhei Tokuoka (The Fragrant Flower Blooms With Dignity) is serving as chief animation director and is also the character designer.

Shueisha describes the anime:

For centuries, the deadly arts have been perfected by those known as the Masters. Among them, the Poison Masters of the Five Great Families hold the most fearsome power and influence. Hikaru Gero, heir to the Poison Masters' Gero Family, has lived his entire life in the underworld, far removed from love or marriage.

But when the Gero Family head decrees that Hikaru's sister must bear an heir to preserve the bloodline – by force if necessary – Hikaru resolves to protect her at all costs. It is then that Hikaru encounters Mei Kinosaki, a brilliant marriage swindler who becomes the target of his latest job. Realizing that the only way of solving the family succession problem and protecting his sister is through marriage, Hikaru impulsively asks Mei for help in finding a bride.

“That's the first time anyone's ever proposed like that.”

And so, with the cunning marriage swindler Mei as his advisor, elite assassin Hikaru embarks on the most challenging mission of his life: finding a wife!

Their goal: the ultimate marriage.

This is the world's toughest mission for love, brought to you by the ultimate duo – an assassin and a marriage swindler!

To win love, you've got to play with poison. A high-stakes mission for the ultimate duo begins!

Jōmyaku and Yoda launched the manga on the Shonen Jump+ app in April 2022. Shueisha published the manga's 15th compiled book volume on October 3 and will ship the 16th volume on January 5. Viz Media licensed the manga. The manga is also in English on Shueisha's MANGA Plus app.

