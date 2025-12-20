Hell Teacher: Jigoku Sensei Nube Anime's 2nd Part Trailer Previews New Theme Songs

perform new theme songs for new part debuting on January 7

The Jump Festa '26 event on Sunday revealed a new trailer for the television anime adaptation of Takeshi Okano and Shō Makura 's Hell Teacher: Jigoku Sensei Nube ( Jigoku Sensei Nube ) manga. The video previews the second cours (quarter of a year).

The below video previews both new theme songs, and has subtitles that can be toggled on.

The new cours will debut in Japan on January 7 at 11:45 p.m. JST.

The anime debuted on July 2 with a one-hour broadcast for the first two episodes on TV Asahi 's new programming block for anime titled " IM Animation W" at 11:15 p.m. JST. Subsequent episodes debuted at 11:45 p.m. JST. The anime will air in two split cours .

The anime streams on Netflix in Asian territories except in Japan and China, and also streams on the It's Anime YouTube channel in "limited territories only" (including the U.S. and Canada). The series streams on aniverse in German-speaking EMEA territories, and on Anime Generation in Italian-speaking EMEA territories. In Latin America, the series streams on Anime Onegai . Additionally, the series streams on Chunghwa Telecom's MOD and Hami Video in Taiwan.

Ryōtarō Okiayu stars as Meisuke Nueno, also known as “Nube,” in the anime.

Yasuyuki Ōishi (episode director for Stars Align , Narenare -Cheer for you!- ) is directing the anime at Studio KAI . Fumito Yamada (episode director for Hell's Paradise , Love Is Indivisible by Twins ) is the assistant director, Yoshiki Ōkusa ( Butt Detective franchise, The Banished Former Hero Lives as He Pleases ) is the head writer, and Yū Yoshiyama (key animator for Dragon Ball Super , Mobile Suit Gundam: The Witch From Mercury ) is the character designer. Evan Call ( My Happy Marriage , Violet Evergarden ) is composing the music.

The show's staff describes the story in English:

A number of inexplicable phenomena have been plaguing the town of Domori. In order to protect the town's children, a new homeroom teacher known as “Nube” arrives. Normally gentle and a bit outgoing, Nube has a secret side: he is, in fact, the only psychic teacher in Japan. Rumor also has it his left hand is possessed by a demon! Hell's messenger of justice is here to take on the school's seven mysteries, ghosts, and evil spirits attacking his students. This occultist action story starts now!

Makura and Okano serialized the original 31-volume manga from 1993 to 1999 in Shueisha 's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine. The manga has more than 29 million copies in circulation. The manga was later re-released in 2006 as 20 volumes.

The original manga inspired a television anime series in 1996-1997, a video anime series in 1998-1999, and three anime films in 1996 and 1997. The manga also inspired a live-action series adaptation in 2014.