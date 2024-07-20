Hell Teacher: Jigoku Sensei Nube Manga Gets New Anime in 2025

Anime will feature updated setting, "modern update" for students of Class 5-3

Shueisha announced on Sunday that Takeshi Okano and Sho Makura 's Jigoku Sensei Nube manga is getting a new anime project in 2025. Shueisha also revealed a teaser visual as well as a promotional video for the project. The below visual video features the English title Hell Teacher: Jigoku Sensei Nube .

Image via Jigoku Sensei Nube anime's X/Twitter account ©Shou Makura・Takeshi Okano/SHUEISHA・Domori Elementary School Alumni

The manga will also get a new one-shot in the September issue of Shueisha 's Saikyō Jump magazine on August 2.

The anime's official website also shared comments from Makura and Okano in English about the announcement:

Makura's comment:

I am thrilled that we are getting a new anime adaptation in this Reiwa (modern) era. With the changing times and advancements in digital animation, the setting has been updated, and the students of Class 5-3 have been given a modern update. Please look forward to a completely new look while retaining all the charm of Nube.

Okano's comment:

The anime adaptation is finally happening! BANZAI! I can finally share the news! This project has been in the works for years, and it was tough keeping it a secret. But now, I can shout it out loud! I'm so happy! Yay! I can't wait!

Makura and Okano serialized the original 31-volume manga from 1993 to 1999 in Shueisha 's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine. The manga has more than 29 million copies in circulation. The manga was later re-released in 2006 as 20 volumes.

The description on the anime's announcement video describes the story in English:

The story follows Meisuke Nueno, aka "Nube," a psychic teacher with a demon hand, as he battles evil spirits and monsters to protect his students in this saga that employs elements of Japanese mythology and folklore to tell a fan-pleasing action story. Known for its occult and horror elements on school ghost stories and urban legends, Nube captivated readers across generations with his heroic efforts to save his students from supernatural threats.

Makura and Okano published a one-shot manga titled "Jigoku Sensei Nube: Ōmagatoki" in Grand Jump in April 2014, 15 years after the original manga ended. The duo then launched a sequel manga titled Jigoku Sensei Nube Neo in Grand Jump Premium in May 2014. That manga ended in December 2018, and has 17 volumes. The Jigoku Sensei Nube S manga launched in Saikyō Jump in 2018 and has four total volumes. The manga franchise also includes the 10-volume Reibaishi Izuna and 10-volume Reibaishi Izuna Ascension spinoff manga.

The original manga inspired a television anime series in 1996-1997, a video anime series in 1998-1999, and three anime films in 1996 and 1997. The manga also inspired a live-action series adaptation in 2014.